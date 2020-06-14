Apartment List
166 Apartments for rent in North Bay Village, FL with garage

North Bay Village apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
North Bay Village
23 Units Available
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
North Bay Village
25 Units Available
Treasures on the Bay
7525 E Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1134 sqft
Located on the water's edge in North Bay Village. Luxury apartments with chef-style kitchens. Select units feature floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and Biscayne Bay views. Property offers three bay-front swimming pools and a private boardwalk.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1881 79th St Cswy
1881 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1221 sqft
Enjoy spectacular Bay views from this waterfront condo located in North Bay Village offering 2 beds- 2baths, Split floor plan for better privacy, floor to ceiling glass windows in all areas to access spacious balcony, bar style countertop kitchen

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7810 Center Bay Dr
7810 Center Bay Drive, North Bay Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THIS AMAZING NEIGHBORHOOD LOCATED IN A SECURE GATED COMMUNITY IN NORTH BAY ISLAND IN PRESTIGIOUS NORTH BAY VILLAGE.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1801 S Treasure Dr
1801 South Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice one bedroom /one bathroom in the center of North Bay Village. Nice lay out. Close to school, supermarkets, beaches and stores.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7611 Coquina Dr
7611 Coquina Drive, North Bay Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Island Living in your home away from home. Modern elegance meets Old World Florida charm in this Key West style home on the guard gated North Bay Island. Fantastic location walking distance to the bay and Miami Beach.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7901 Hispanola Ave
7901 Hispanola Avenue, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1577 sqft
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT BELOW MARKET REN - UNIT IS VACANT!!! Breathtaking Bay Views capture you immediately stepping into this elegant 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo.
Results within 1 mile of North Bay Village

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1650 Biarritz Dr
1650 Biarritz Drive, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1650 Biarritz Dr in Miami Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
2000 Bay Dr
2000 Bay Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great waterfront boutique building with swimming pool, whirlpool, sauna, & gym. Ultra High Ceiling with Double height windows featuring spectacular wide bay views. Master Bedroom is a loft style .
Results within 5 miles of North Bay Village
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Flamingo-Lummus
31 Units Available
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,575
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,761
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1094 sqft
The most central location. The finest resort amenities. The most appealing, fully updated rental apartments with the most outstanding bay, city and ocean views. Call Southgate home and make South Beach yours.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
West Avenue
32 Units Available
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,330
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,629
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1148 sqft
Incredible, waterfront views 10 minutes from downtown Miami. Apartments have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. A volleyball and basketball court are on-site, as well as a pool, valet service and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Wynwood
289 Units Available
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,695
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1130 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Edgewater
46 Units Available
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,713
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,886
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1199 sqft
Midtown Five in Miami started with a vision. The ideal blend of elegance and edge, our brand new residences offer innovative floor plans built with sustainable materials and designed for LEED certification.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
$
Upper East Side
18 Units Available
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,685
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,013
1322 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Wynwood
20 Units Available
Eve at the District
3635 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bridging Miami's most vibrant and cosmopolitan neighborhoods. Where the Design District Midtown, and Wynwood meet.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Biscayne Landing
18 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Miami Central Business District
68 Units Available
X Miami
230 NE 4th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,579
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,721
705 sqft
Convenient to Biscayne Boulevard, Miami Dade College and Bayside Marketplace, this beautiful community offers a large gym, coworking lab, pool deck and cocktail lounge. Apartments include in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and high-speed internet access.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Wynwood
65 Units Available
Yard 8
2901 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,683
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,888
1208 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
West Avenue
33 Units Available
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,758
894 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,904
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1378 sqft
Incredible views of the water. Minutes from downtown Miami and Bal Harbor Shops. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Full valet service, coffee bar, hot tub and pool on-site.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Edgewater
37 Units Available
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,409
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1181 sqft
This community has a beautiful view of Pace Park and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Apartments include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, sauna, pool, clubhouse and valet service.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Park West
162 Units Available
Caoba
698 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Caoba in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
$
Edgewater
52 Units Available
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,795
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1037 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
City Center
75 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,763
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Wynwood
52 Units Available
Wynwood 25
252 Northwest 25th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,714
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,093
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,983
1097 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood 25 in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in North Bay Village, FL

North Bay Village apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

