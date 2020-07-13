/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020
449 Apartments for rent in North Bay Village, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
21 Units Available
North Bay Village
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1278 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
31 Units Available
North Bay Village
Treasures on the Bay
7525 E Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1134 sqft
Located on the water's edge in North Bay Village. Luxury apartments with chef-style kitchens. Select units feature floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and Biscayne Bay views. Property offers three bay-front swimming pools and a private boardwalk.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 11:53am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7928 East Drive
7928 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
7928 East Drive Apt #1201, North Bay Village, FL 33141 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
1770 79th St Cswy
1770 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
Ready to move in, large one bedroom completely remodeled, new kitchen and bathroom. Great location a few minutes from the beaches, bay, and highways. Walking distance from stores and restaurants.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
1555 N Treasure Dr
1555 North Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1169 sqft
ONE LOOK WILL DO! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths split floor plan condo, nestle in the heart of North Bay Village.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7929 West Dr
7929 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 2 bedroom (split bedrooms), 2 bathroom. Water views from every room. Open kitchen, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances. Big master, and master bath. Washer and dryer inside the unit.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7611 Coquina Dr
7611 Coquina Drive, North Bay Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Island Living in your home away from home. Modern elegance meets Old World Florida charm in this Key West style home on the guard gated North Bay Island. Fantastic location walking distance to the bay and Miami Beach.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7904 West Dr
7904 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
$1,200
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
STUDIO FOR RENT ON NORTH BAY VILLAGE. WATER VIEW. BALCONY, ENJOY SUNSETS! TILE FLOORS. LAUNDRY ON SITE. MANAGEMENT .POOL EASY TO SHOW rented until 8/31/2020
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
1800 79th St Cswy
1800 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
Large and Updated 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Corner Unit in the Heart of North Bay Village. Unit Features Wood Floors in the Living Areas and Tile Floors in the Bedrooms. Kitchen Has All Appliances Including a Dishwasher.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7918 Harbor Island Dr
7918 Harbor Island Dr, North Bay Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
YOUR OWN BAY FRONT TERRACE AT THE LUXURIOUS 360 CONDO!!! 3BEDS/2BATHS MARINA UNIT, TOWNHOUSE STYLE, AT THE EDGE OF THE WATER. AMAZING VIEWS OF THE BAY AND MARINA WITH OVER 306 SQFT OF TERRACE. SHOREFRONT PROMENADE.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7601 E Treasure Dr
7601 East Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1080 sqft
Unique opportunity! Totally remodeled 2/2 unit has been professionally decorated.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7945 East Dr
7945 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
This is a spacious two bedroom condo for rent, directly facing the bay with easy access for kayaking or paddle boarding and is minutes away from the beach. One assigned parking space is included in rent along with water, sewer and trash.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
1801 S Treasure Dr
1801 South Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great condo in safe and quiet N. Bay Village, mid-way to Miami and the beach, close to 95. Complex has pool and gym. Area close to restaurants and other points of attraction. Wonderful place to live, come see for yourself.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7928 West Dr
7928 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
" Reduced Price "... This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom perfectly located condo exuding Miami distinctive style in bay from building. Clean, modern & sophisticated w/ an amazing floor plan.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
1872 Galleon St
1872 Galleon Street, North Bay Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Spacious corner two story townhome centrally located in North Bay Village across the street from Treasure Island elementary. Featuring 3 bedrooms/ 2.5 bath.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7545 E Treasure Dr
7545 East Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing bay view from spacious 1/1. Lots of closet and storage space! Open kitchen with granite counter top, new appliances, modern bathroom, neutral tile throughout. Enjoy building amenities; pool, BBQ area on the bay and exercise room.
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7830 Miami View Dr
7830 Miami View Drive, North Bay Village, FL
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
SHORT TERM RENTAL! Available all summer from July 1st.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7501 E Treasure Dr
7501 East Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bayfront living at its best. Spacious floor plan with lots of bonus closet space. European style kitchen with stainless appliances. View of bay and pool from balcony. Impact windows, small pet friendly. Laundry facilities on each floor.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
1625 Kennedy Cswy
1625 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful BayView Condo with 2 Master Bedrooms and the largest layout option in the building! This corner unit has a great flow with both bedrooms perfectly separated by the living room and kitchen area.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
1865 79th St Cswy
1865 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
940 sqft
Large one bedroom renovated and freshly painted. Gorgeous views of the intracoastal. Large balcony, one assigned parking and on site management.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7930 East Dr
7930 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1707 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bed 2 bath waterfront unit in North Bay Village.Nestled in a paradisiacal resort setting Eloquence has it all, tucked away from all the noice yet close enough to the city and the beach.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7921 East Dr
7921 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy and quiet 1 bed 1 bath on the second floor of a two story historic waterfront garden-style building. Only 20 units. New Vineyard Cherry Laminate floor!! New paint throughout. Plenty of parking on street.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
1455 N TREASURE DR
1455 North Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Studio in North Bay village. Beautiful Bay and City View in the Penthouse of the building. Washer and Dryer is in the same floor. Very quite building with one parking space. You must see.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7901 Hispanola Ave
7901 Hispanola Avenue, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1577 sqft
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT BELOW MARKET REN - UNIT IS VACANT!!! Breathtaking Bay Views capture you immediately stepping into this elegant 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo.
