216 Apartments for rent in North Bay Village, FL with gym

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
North Bay Village
23 Units Available
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
North Bay Village
25 Units Available
Treasures on the Bay
7525 E Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1134 sqft
Located on the water's edge in North Bay Village. Luxury apartments with chef-style kitchens. Select units feature floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and Biscayne Bay views. Property offers three bay-front swimming pools and a private boardwalk.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7501 E Treasure Dr
7501 East Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New gray wood flooring to be installed before move in. Spacious 1 bedroom with lots of closet space. European kitchen with stainless appliances. Breathtaking view of bay and pool from balcony. Impact windows, pet friendly up to 20 pds.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1625 Kennedy Cswy
1625 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful BayView Condo with 2 Master Bedrooms and the largest layout option in the building! This corner unit has a great flow with both bedrooms perfectly separated by the living room and kitchen area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7918 Harbor Island Dr
7918 Harbor Island Dr, North Bay Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,325
YOUR OWN BAY FRONT TERRACE AT THE LUXURIOUS 360 CONDO!!! 3BEDS/2BATHS MARINA UNIT, TOWNHOUSE STYLE, AT THE EDGE OF THE WATER. AMAZING VIEWS OF THE BAY AND MARINA WITH OVER 306 SQFT OF TERRACE. SHOREFRONT PROMENADE.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1881 79th St Cswy
1881 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1221 sqft
Enjoy spectacular Bay views from this waterfront condo located in North Bay Village offering 2 beds- 2baths, Split floor plan for better privacy, floor to ceiling glass windows in all areas to access spacious balcony, bar style countertop kitchen

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7930 East Dr
7930 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1707 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bed 2 bath waterfront unit in North Bay Village.Nestled in a paradisiacal resort setting Eloquence has it all, tucked away from all the noice yet close enough to the city and the beach.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7928 East Dr
7928 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,894
BRING YOUR MOST DISCRIMINATING TENANT, UNIT RENTS ITSELF, MAGNIFICENT VIEWS EAST & WEST IN A UNIQUE BUILDING, PRIVATE & SECURE, ONLY FOUR UNITS PER FLOOR, MULTIPLE BALCONIES, CROWN MOLDING THROUGHOUT. SEPARATE SHOWER & ROMAN TUB IN MASTER BATH.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7929 West Dr
7929 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Rent a lifestyle! Freshly painted, fully furnished, with amazing views! Watch sunrises and sunsets from this flow-through, open plan residence with large balcony and 2 covered parking spaces.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7901 Hispanola Ave
7901 Hispanola Avenue, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1577 sqft
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT BELOW MARKET REN - UNIT IS VACANT!!! Breathtaking Bay Views capture you immediately stepping into this elegant 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7928 West Dr
7928 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom perfectly located condo exuding Miami distinctive style in bay from building. Clean, modern & sophisticated w/ an amazing floor plan. Lovely bay view home of natural sunlight to complement this striking beauty.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Upper East Side
95 Units Available
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,414
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,441
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
2000 Bay Dr
2000 Bay Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great waterfront boutique building with swimming pool, whirlpool, sauna, & gym. Ultra High Ceiling with Double height windows featuring spectacular wide bay views. Master Bedroom is a loft style .
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
$
Wynwood
73 Units Available
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$2,640
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
$
Upper East Side
18 Units Available
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,685
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,013
1322 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:51am
Pinewood
4 Units Available
Sunshine Lakes
10972 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
774 sqft
Situated on the shore of Silver Blue Lake, just blocks from the Miami Dade College North Campus. Well-equipped fitness center, playgrounds and a new basketball court.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Edgewater
52 Units Available
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,795
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1037 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
West Avenue
32 Units Available
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,330
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,629
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1148 sqft
Incredible, waterfront views 10 minutes from downtown Miami. Apartments have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. A volleyball and basketball court are on-site, as well as a pool, valet service and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
38 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,070
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Flamingo-Lummus
31 Units Available
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,575
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,761
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1094 sqft
The most central location. The finest resort amenities. The most appealing, fully updated rental apartments with the most outstanding bay, city and ocean views. Call Southgate home and make South Beach yours.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Wynwood
289 Units Available
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,695
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1130 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Edgewater
46 Units Available
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,713
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,886
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1199 sqft
Midtown Five in Miami started with a vision. The ideal blend of elegance and edge, our brand new residences offer innovative floor plans built with sustainable materials and designed for LEED certification.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Wynwood
20 Units Available
Eve at the District
3635 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bridging Miami's most vibrant and cosmopolitan neighborhoods. Where the Design District Midtown, and Wynwood meet.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Biscayne Landing
18 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in North Bay Village, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Bay Village renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

