studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:34 AM
127 Studio Apartments for rent in North Bay Village, FL
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7904 West Dr
7904 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
$1,200
444 sqft
STUDIO FOR RENT ON NORTH BAY VILLAGE. WATER VIEW. BALCONY, ENJOY SUNSETS! TILE FLOORS. LAUNDRY ON SITE. MANAGEMENT .POOL EASY TO SHOW rented until 8/31/2020
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
1455 N TREASURE DR
1455 North Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
$1,200
Beautiful Studio in North Bay village. Beautiful Bay and City View in the Penthouse of the building. Washer and Dryer is in the same floor. Very quite building with one parking space. You must see.
Results within 1 mile of North Bay Village
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1940 Bay Dr
1940 Bay Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$999
Cozy studio natural light and white tile flooring. Building has amazing views of Biscayne Bay. Beautiful Large garden with BBQ area. Unit on first floor. Lovely and quite building that is only two stories... very peaceful and serene...
Results within 5 miles of North Bay Village
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
31 Units Available
Edgewater
blu27
2701 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,709
517 sqft
We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! blu27 boasts a brilliant location in Miami's coveted Edgewater neighborhood which sits nestled between I-395 and I-195 making commuting a breeze.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
44 Units Available
Wynwood
Wynwood 25
252 Northwest 25th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,714
517 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood 25 in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
34 Units Available
Edgewater
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,556
610 sqft
Midtown Five in Miami started with a vision. The ideal blend of elegance and edge, our brand new residences offer innovative floor plans built with sustainable materials and designed for LEED certification.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
70 Units Available
Miami Central Business District
X Miami
230 NE 4th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,608
507 sqft
Convenient to Biscayne Boulevard, Miami Dade College and Bayside Marketplace, this beautiful community offers a large gym, coworking lab, pool deck and cocktail lounge. Apartments include in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and high-speed internet access.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
39 Units Available
West Avenue
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,754
894 sqft
Incredible views of the water. Minutes from downtown Miami and Bal Harbor Shops. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Full valet service, coffee bar, hot tub and pool on-site.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
47 Units Available
Edgewater
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,350
440 sqft
This community has a beautiful view of Pace Park and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Apartments include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, sauna, pool, clubhouse and valet service.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 12:41 AM
$
49 Units Available
Edgewater
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,720
559 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 12:20 AM
34 Units Available
West Avenue
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,310
537 sqft
Incredible, waterfront views 10 minutes from downtown Miami. Apartments have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. A volleyball and basketball court are on-site, as well as a pool, valet service and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
33 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,094
510 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
84 Units Available
Wynwood
Yard 8
2901 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,677
626 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
$
239 Units Available
Overtown
Park-Line Miami
100 Northwest 6th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,700
638 sqft
At Park-Line Miami, we're setting a new standard for intelligent living; and we're doing it by the numbers. From our two-acre SkyPark to our five places to unwind, Park-Line Miami has it all, and then some.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
162 Units Available
Park West
Caoba
698 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
507 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Caoba in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
27 Units Available
Flamingo-Lummus
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,544
427 sqft
The most central location. The finest resort amenities. The most appealing, fully updated rental apartments with the most outstanding bay, city and ocean views. Call Southgate home and make South Beach yours.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
74 Units Available
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
50 Units Available
Edgewater
Midtown 29
180 NE 29th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,745
571 sqft
High-rise living in Wynwood near galleries, boutiques, and fine dining. Huge walk-in closets, bathrooms with vanities, floor-to-ceiling windows, tile flooring, and a yoga/spinning studio for residents.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
$
266 Units Available
Wynwood
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,718
386 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 12:14 AM
$
66 Units Available
Wynwood
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,930
536 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
1115 Euclid Ave
1115 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,150
big studio central South Beach. Near Lincoln and Ocean
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
900 Northeast 85th Street
900 Northeast 85th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,200
Furnished Studio (Efficiency) in Upper East Side (MiMo Biscayne) adjacent to Miami Shores & El Portal. Aventura, Miami Beach, Brickell, Design District, Midtown and Wynwood are a few minutes away. Barry University, Johnson & Wales, FIU North & St.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
West Avenue
1100 West Av
1100 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$4,000
520 sqft
Breathtaking skyline and sunset views from this sparkling studio with balcony at the Mondrian, 5* condo hotel in the heart of South Beach. Walking distance to Lincoln road, restaurants, clubs and the beach.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
South Point
410 Euclid Ave
410 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,500
CONVENIENT STUDIO LOCATED IN MIAMI BEACH, BLOCKS FROM WASHINGTON AVE, CLOSE TO MANY SHOPS, BARS AND RESTAURANTS. MINUTES FROM THE BEACH AND MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS AND SOUTH POINT PARK.
