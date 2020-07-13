Apartment List
447 Apartments for rent in North Bay Village, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Bay Village apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
21 Units Available
North Bay Village
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
31 Units Available
North Bay Village
Treasures on the Bay
7525 E Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1134 sqft
Located on the water's edge in North Bay Village. Luxury apartments with chef-style kitchens. Select units feature floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and Biscayne Bay views. Property offers three bay-front swimming pools and a private boardwalk.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
1555 N Treasure Dr
1555 North Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1169 sqft
ONE LOOK WILL DO! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths split floor plan condo, nestle in the heart of North Bay Village.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7611 Coquina Dr
7611 Coquina Drive, North Bay Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Island Living in your home away from home. Modern elegance meets Old World Florida charm in this Key West style home on the guard gated North Bay Island. Fantastic location walking distance to the bay and Miami Beach.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
1800 79th St Cswy
1800 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
Large and Updated 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Corner Unit in the Heart of North Bay Village. Unit Features Wood Floors in the Living Areas and Tile Floors in the Bedrooms. Kitchen Has All Appliances Including a Dishwasher.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7918 Harbor Island Dr
7918 Harbor Island Dr, North Bay Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
YOUR OWN BAY FRONT TERRACE AT THE LUXURIOUS 360 CONDO!!! 3BEDS/2BATHS MARINA UNIT, TOWNHOUSE STYLE, AT THE EDGE OF THE WATER. AMAZING VIEWS OF THE BAY AND MARINA WITH OVER 306 SQFT OF TERRACE. SHOREFRONT PROMENADE.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7945 East Dr
7945 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
This is a spacious two bedroom condo for rent, directly facing the bay with easy access for kayaking or paddle boarding and is minutes away from the beach. One assigned parking space is included in rent along with water, sewer and trash.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
1872 Galleon St
1872 Galleon Street, North Bay Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Spacious corner two story townhome centrally located in North Bay Village across the street from Treasure Island elementary. Featuring 3 bedrooms/ 2.5 bath.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7501 E Treasure Dr
7501 East Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bayfront living at its best. Spacious floor plan with lots of bonus closet space. European style kitchen with stainless appliances. View of bay and pool from balcony. Impact windows, small pet friendly. Laundry facilities on each floor.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
1625 Kennedy Cswy
1625 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful BayView Condo with 2 Master Bedrooms and the largest layout option in the building! This corner unit has a great flow with both bedrooms perfectly separated by the living room and kitchen area.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
1865 79th St Cswy
1865 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
940 sqft
Large one bedroom renovated and freshly painted. Gorgeous views of the intracoastal. Large balcony, one assigned parking and on site management.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
1455 N TREASURE DR
1455 North Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Studio in North Bay village. Beautiful Bay and City View in the Penthouse of the building. Washer and Dryer is in the same floor. Very quite building with one parking space. You must see.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7810 Center Bay Dr
7810 Center Bay Drive, North Bay Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THIS AMAZING NEIGHBORHOOD LOCATED IN A SECURE GATED COMMUNITY IN NORTH BAY ISLAND IN PRESTIGIOUS NORTH BAY VILLAGE.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7901 Hispanola Ave
7901 Hispanola Avenue, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1577 sqft
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT BELOW MARKET REN - UNIT IS VACANT!!! Breathtaking Bay Views capture you immediately stepping into this elegant 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
103 Units Available
Upper East Side
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 78

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
1201 NE 83rd St A10842820
1201 Northeast 83rd Street, Miami, FL
10 Bedrooms
$50,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BAYSHORE ESTATES - Property Id: 267852 Magic waterfront Mansion with a combination of contemporary and Mediterranean style. Open plan living spaces with idyllic transitions to expansive outdoor living areas.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1986 Biarritz Dr
1986 Biarritz Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**PROMOTION - Move in with just 2 Months + $500** Enjoy this luxurious 1BD front corner residence in Normandy Isle near the Normandy pool & park, Normandy Shores golf course, bayfront tennis courts, and more! This fully renovated building features

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
1125 NE 80th St
1125 Northeast 80th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Ready to move in Studio/ Efficiency/Apartment on the first floor with a backyard, Kitchen Granite countertops. Tiles all through, parking space.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
2000 Bay Dr
2000 Bay Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great waterfront boutique building with swimming pool, whirlpool, sauna, & gym. Ultra High Ceiling with Double height windows featuring spectacular wide bay views. Master Bedroom is a loft style .

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1990 Marseille Dr
1990 Marseille Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Large 1 bedroom condo on Miami Beach Normandy area, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath, central a/c, balcony, assigned parking and washer and dryer in the building. Near Normandy Park and Normandy Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
10 Units Available
Central North Miami
Biscayne
1490 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
950 sqft
This community features two swimming pools, a tennis court, a gym and a jacuzzi for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances. A variety of retail and shopping options are available along Biscayne Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
$
65 Units Available
Wynwood
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$2,640
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
$
267 Units Available
Wynwood
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,718
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,966
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1130 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
34 Units Available
Edgewater
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,642
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,986
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
1199 sqft
Midtown Five in Miami started with a vision. The ideal blend of elegance and edge, our brand new residences offer innovative floor plans built with sustainable materials and designed for LEED certification.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Bay Village, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Bay Village apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

