Apartment List
/
FL
/
north bay village
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

175 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Bay Village, FL

Finding an apartment in North Bay Village that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for b... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
North Bay Village
23 Units Available
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
North Bay Village
25 Units Available
Treasures on the Bay
7525 E Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1134 sqft
Located on the water's edge in North Bay Village. Luxury apartments with chef-style kitchens. Select units feature floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and Biscayne Bay views. Property offers three bay-front swimming pools and a private boardwalk.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7501 E Treasure Dr
7501 East Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New gray wood flooring to be installed before move in. Spacious 1 bedroom with lots of closet space. European kitchen with stainless appliances. Breathtaking view of bay and pool from balcony. Impact windows, pet friendly up to 20 pds.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1881 79th St Cswy
1881 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Enjoy spectacular Bay views from this waterfront condo located in North Bay Village offering 2 beds- 2baths, Split floor plan for better privacy, floor to ceiling glass windows in all areas to access spacious balcony, bar style countertop kitchen

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1657 N Treasure Dr
1657 North Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Unit for Rent 2/1. Located in a quiet neighborhood, minutes away from the Beach and the city, great school.Fourplex Property. Water included. Ready to occupy . Pet Friendly.
Results within 1 mile of North Bay Village
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Upper East Side
94 Units Available
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,414
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,441
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
511 75th St
511 75th St, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,400
500 sqft
PRICED TO RENT FAST AND AVAILABLE ASAP ABOUT OUR FRESH MIAMI BEACH CONDO My modern condo home has been designed for every home comfort. It is fully furnished and decorated in a sleek, modern yet contemporary style.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1990 Bay Dr
1990 Bay Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Secure condo in convenient location. Particially updated, hurricane impact resistant windows and walk-in closet. The property is gated, offers one assigned parking space in gated parking lot. Pet friendly! Laundry facility in complex.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
2000 Bay Dr
2000 Bay Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great waterfront boutique building with swimming pool, whirlpool, sauna, & gym. Ultra High Ceiling with Double height windows featuring spectacular wide bay views. Master Bedroom is a loft style .
Results within 5 miles of North Bay Village
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Wynwood
289 Units Available
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,695
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1130 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Edgewater
46 Units Available
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,713
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,886
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1199 sqft
Midtown Five in Miami started with a vision. The ideal blend of elegance and edge, our brand new residences offer innovative floor plans built with sustainable materials and designed for LEED certification.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
West Avenue
31 Units Available
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,330
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,629
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1148 sqft
Incredible, waterfront views 10 minutes from downtown Miami. Apartments have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. A volleyball and basketball court are on-site, as well as a pool, valet service and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
$
Upper East Side
18 Units Available
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,685
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,013
1322 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Wynwood
73 Units Available
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$2,640
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Flamingo-Lummus
29 Units Available
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,575
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,761
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1094 sqft
The most central location. The finest resort amenities. The most appealing, fully updated rental apartments with the most outstanding bay, city and ocean views. Call Southgate home and make South Beach yours.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Wynwood
21 Units Available
Eve at the District
3635 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bridging Miami's most vibrant and cosmopolitan neighborhoods. Where the Design District Midtown, and Wynwood meet.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
$
Biscayne Landing
18 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
38 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,070
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Miami Central Business District
68 Units Available
X Miami
230 NE 4th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,579
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,721
705 sqft
Convenient to Biscayne Boulevard, Miami Dade College and Bayside Marketplace, this beautiful community offers a large gym, coworking lab, pool deck and cocktail lounge. Apartments include in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and high-speed internet access.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Wynwood
65 Units Available
Yard 8
2901 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,683
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,888
1208 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Sans Souci Estates
5 Units Available
Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with spacious floor plans, oversized closets, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Common amenities include a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, and on-site laundry. Seven minutes from Florida International University.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
West Avenue
33 Units Available
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,758
894 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,904
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1378 sqft
Incredible views of the water. Minutes from downtown Miami and Bal Harbor Shops. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Full valet service, coffee bar, hot tub and pool on-site.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Edgewater
37 Units Available
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,409
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1181 sqft
This community has a beautiful view of Pace Park and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Apartments include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, sauna, pool, clubhouse and valet service.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Park West
162 Units Available
Caoba
698 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Caoba in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in North Bay Village, FL

Finding an apartment in North Bay Village that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

North Bay Village 1 BedroomsNorth Bay Village 2 BedroomsNorth Bay Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Bay Village 3 BedroomsNorth Bay Village Apartments with Balcony
North Bay Village Apartments with GarageNorth Bay Village Apartments with GymNorth Bay Village Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Bay Village Apartments with ParkingNorth Bay Village Apartments with Pool
North Bay Village Apartments with Washer-DryerNorth Bay Village Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Bay Village Furnished ApartmentsNorth Bay Village Pet Friendly PlacesNorth Bay Village Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Hialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FL
Golden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLNaranja, FLBal Harbour, FLPrinceton, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College