Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:59 AM

413 Apartments for rent in North Bay Village, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
North Bay Village
23 Units Available
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
North Bay Village
26 Units Available
Treasures on the Bay
7525 E Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1134 sqft
Located on the water's edge in North Bay Village. Luxury apartments with chef-style kitchens. Select units feature floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and Biscayne Bay views. Property offers three bay-front swimming pools and a private boardwalk.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7909 East Dr
7909 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
710 sqft
Beautifully updated top floor. Spacious unit which features tile floors, large closets and your own private balcony. Completely updated with new cabinets and appliances, updated bath, fresh paint throughout, lots of light and fresh air.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7830 Miami View Dr
7830 Miami View Drive, North Bay Village, FL
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
SHORT TERM RENTAL! Available all summer from July 1st.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7501 E Treasure Dr
7501 East Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New gray wood flooring to be installed before move in. Spacious 1 bedroom with lots of closet space. European kitchen with stainless appliances. Breathtaking view of bay and pool from balcony. Impact windows, pet friendly up to 20 pds.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1625 Kennedy Cswy
1625 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful BayView Condo with 2 Master Bedrooms and the largest layout option in the building! This corner unit has a great flow with both bedrooms perfectly separated by the living room and kitchen area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7918 Harbor Island Dr
7918 Harbor Island Dr, North Bay Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,325
YOUR OWN BAY FRONT TERRACE AT THE LUXURIOUS 360 CONDO!!! 3BEDS/2BATHS MARINA UNIT, TOWNHOUSE STYLE, AT THE EDGE OF THE WATER. AMAZING VIEWS OF THE BAY AND MARINA WITH OVER 306 SQFT OF TERRACE. SHOREFRONT PROMENADE.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1865 79th St Cswy
1865 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
940 sqft
Large one bedroom renovated and freshly painted. Gorgeous views of the intracoastal. Large balcony, one assigned parking and on site management.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7904 West Dr
7904 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Breathtaking million dollars views! Charming waterfront studio with amazing water view. This spacious studio offers lots of natural light with a large balcony and spectacular Bay & City views.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1881 79th St Cswy
1881 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1221 sqft
Enjoy spectacular Bay views from this waterfront condo located in North Bay Village offering 2 beds- 2baths, Split floor plan for better privacy, floor to ceiling glass windows in all areas to access spacious balcony, bar style countertop kitchen

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7601 E Treasure Dr
7601 East Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom apartment in Grandview Palace. This 1 bed and 1 bath offers wide city and water views. Floor to ceiling windows. Laminate floors throughout. Bright unit with balcony in every room. Remodeled open kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7928 East Dr
7928 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,894
BRING YOUR MOST DISCRIMINATING TENANT, UNIT RENTS ITSELF, MAGNIFICENT VIEWS EAST & WEST IN A UNIQUE BUILDING, PRIVATE & SECURE, ONLY FOUR UNITS PER FLOOR, MULTIPLE BALCONIES, CROWN MOLDING THROUGHOUT. SEPARATE SHOWER & ROMAN TUB IN MASTER BATH.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7929 West Dr
7929 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Rent a lifestyle! Freshly painted, fully furnished, with amazing views! Watch sunrises and sunsets from this flow-through, open plan residence with large balcony and 2 covered parking spaces.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7611 Coquina Dr
7611 Coquina Drive, North Bay Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Island Living in your home away from home. Modern elegance meets Old World Florida charm in this Key West style home on the guard gated North Bay Island. Fantastic location walking distance to the bay and Miami Beach.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7901 Hispanola Ave
7901 Hispanola Avenue, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1577 sqft
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT BELOW MARKET REN - UNIT IS VACANT!!! Breathtaking Bay Views capture you immediately stepping into this elegant 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7928 West Dr
7928 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom perfectly located condo exuding Miami distinctive style in bay from building. Clean, modern & sophisticated w/ an amazing floor plan. Lovely bay view home of natural sunlight to complement this striking beauty.
Results within 1 mile of North Bay Village
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Upper East Side
93 Units Available
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,414
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,441
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1990 Bay Dr
1990 Bay Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Secure condo in convenient location. Particially updated, hurricane impact resistant windows and walk-in closet. The property is gated, offers one assigned parking space in gated parking lot. Pet friendly! Laundry facility in complex.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
350 S Shore Dr
350 South Shore Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Tranquil garden-style condo. This warm and welcoming unit offers a spacious floor plan with modern appeal. The bright open living room gives way to a kitchen filled with modern appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1650 Biarritz Dr
1650 Biarritz Drive, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1650 Biarritz Dr in Miami Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
1125 NE 80th St
1125 Northeast 80th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Ready to move in Studio/ Efficiency/Apartment on the first floor with a backyard, Kitchen Granite countertops. Tiles all through, parking space.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1910 Biarritz Dr
1910 Biarritz Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY, NO WAITING! PERFECT UNIT! FULL 1+1 SPORTING GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, GREAT FRONT AND BACK PATIOS AND EASY IN/EASY OUT GROUND FLOOR ENTRY! INCREDIBLY QUIET LOCATION, JUST STEPS FROM NORMANDY PARK AND POOL AND MINUTES

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
1231 NE 85th St
1231 Northeast 85th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Bright, spacious, and fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath Shore Crest masterpiece. Entertainer's dream home with wide open floor plan, beautifully restored terrazzo floors throughout, and top of the line chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1990 Marseille Dr
1990 Marseille Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Large 1 bedroom condo on Miami Beach Normandy area, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath, central a/c, balcony, assigned parking and washer and dryer in the building. Near Normandy Park and Normandy Golf Course.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in North Bay Village, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Bay Village renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

