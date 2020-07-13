/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM
180 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in North Bay Village, FL
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
21 Units Available
North Bay Village
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
31 Units Available
North Bay Village
Treasures on the Bay
7525 E Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1134 sqft
Located on the water's edge in North Bay Village. Luxury apartments with chef-style kitchens. Select units feature floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and Biscayne Bay views. Property offers three bay-front swimming pools and a private boardwalk.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
1872 Galleon St
1872 Galleon Street, North Bay Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Spacious corner two story townhome centrally located in North Bay Village across the street from Treasure Island elementary. Featuring 3 bedrooms/ 2.5 bath.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
1657 N Treasure Dr
1657 North Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Unit for Rent 2/1. Located in a quiet neighborhood, minutes away from the Beach and the city, great school.Fourplex Property. Water included. Ready to occupy . Pet Friendly.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7501 E Treasure Dr
7501 East Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bayfront living at its best. Spacious floor plan with lots of bonus closet space. European style kitchen with stainless appliances. View of bay and pool from balcony. Impact windows, small pet friendly. Laundry facilities on each floor.
Results within 1 mile of North Bay Village
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
103 Units Available
Upper East Side
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645
7311 Belle Meade Isle Drive, Miami, FL
7 Bedrooms
$60,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BELLE MEADE ISLAND - Property Id: 267771 Welcome to the Pinnacle of New Construction on the Prestigious Belle Meade Island.
1 of 78
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
1201 NE 83rd St A10842820
1201 Northeast 83rd Street, Miami, FL
10 Bedrooms
$50,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BAYSHORE ESTATES - Property Id: 267852 Magic waterfront Mansion with a combination of contemporary and Mediterranean style. Open plan living spaces with idyllic transitions to expansive outdoor living areas.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
2009 Calais Dr
2009 Calais Dr, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Enjoy living in this prestigious bayfront 2BD/2BA located right along Normandy Isle Waterway just steps from the new hip Walgreens.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1986 Biarritz Dr
1986 Biarritz Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**PROMOTION - Move in with just 2 Months + $500** Enjoy this luxurious 1BD front corner residence in Normandy Isle near the Normandy pool & park, Normandy Shores golf course, bayfront tennis courts, and more! This fully renovated building features
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
2000 Bay Dr
2000 Bay Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great waterfront boutique building with swimming pool, whirlpool, sauna, & gym. Ultra High Ceiling with Double height windows featuring spectacular wide bay views. Master Bedroom is a loft style .
Results within 5 miles of North Bay Village
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
10 Units Available
Central North Miami
Biscayne
1490 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
950 sqft
This community features two swimming pools, a tennis court, a gym and a jacuzzi for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances. A variety of retail and shopping options are available along Biscayne Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
$
65 Units Available
Wynwood
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$2,640
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
267 Units Available
Wynwood
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,718
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,966
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1130 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
34 Units Available
Edgewater
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,642
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,986
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
1199 sqft
Midtown Five in Miami started with a vision. The ideal blend of elegance and edge, our brand new residences offer innovative floor plans built with sustainable materials and designed for LEED certification.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
19 Units Available
Biscayne Landing
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
33 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,094
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
37 Units Available
West Avenue
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,754
894 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1378 sqft
Incredible views of the water. Minutes from downtown Miami and Bal Harbor Shops. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Full valet service, coffee bar, hot tub and pool on-site.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
46 Units Available
Edgewater
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,350
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,714
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1181 sqft
This community has a beautiful view of Pace Park and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Apartments include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, sauna, pool, clubhouse and valet service.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
19 Units Available
Wynwood
Eve at the District
3635 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,755
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bridging Miami's most vibrant and cosmopolitan neighborhoods. Where the Design District Midtown, and Wynwood meet.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
36 Units Available
West Avenue
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,310
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1148 sqft
Incredible, waterfront views 10 minutes from downtown Miami. Apartments have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. A volleyball and basketball court are on-site, as well as a pool, valet service and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
$
19 Units Available
Upper East Side
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,685
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,013
1322 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
$
47 Units Available
Edgewater
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,720
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1037 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
67 Units Available
Quadro
3900 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,349
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1152 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Quadro is the perfect place to stay and play the way you like in the Design District Edgewater.
Similar Pages
North Bay Village 1 BedroomsNorth Bay Village 2 BedroomsNorth Bay Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Bay Village 3 BedroomsNorth Bay Village Apartments with BalconyNorth Bay Village Apartments with GarageNorth Bay Village Apartments with Gym
North Bay Village Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Bay Village Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorth Bay Village Apartments with ParkingNorth Bay Village Apartments with PoolNorth Bay Village Apartments with Washer-DryerNorth Bay Village Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Hialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FL