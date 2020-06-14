Apartment List
137 Apartments for rent in North Bay Village, FL with hardwood floors

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7501 E Treasure Dr
7501 East Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New gray wood flooring to be installed before move in. Spacious 1 bedroom with lots of closet space. European kitchen with stainless appliances. Breathtaking view of bay and pool from balcony. Impact windows, pet friendly up to 20 pds.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1800 79th St Cswy
1800 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Large and Updated 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Corner Unit in the Heart of North Bay Village. Unit Features Wood Floors in the Living Areas and Tile Floors in the Bedrooms. Kitchen Has All Appliances Including a Dishwasher.
Results within 1 mile of North Bay Village
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Upper East Side
95 Units Available
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,414
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,441
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1920 Biarritz Dr
1920 Biarritz Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
PERFECT MIAMI BEACH LOCATION! SITUATED ON POSH NORMANDY ISLE JUST A SHORT STROLL FROM THE PARK, NORMANDY PARK POOL, THE FOUNTAIN AND FANTASTIC DINING AND NIGHTLIFE! GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS, SPACIOUS LAYOUT AND TOP FLOOR CORNER UNIT! FAST

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1910 Biarritz Dr
1910 Biarritz Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY, NO WAITING! PERFECT UNIT! FULL 1+1 SPORTING GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, GREAT FRONT AND BACK PATIOS AND EASY IN/EASY OUT GROUND FLOOR ENTRY! INCREDIBLY QUIET LOCATION, JUST STEPS FROM NORMANDY PARK AND POOL AND MINUTES

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1770 NORMANDY DR
1770 Normandy Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Normandy Shores just minutes to the warm Miami ocean. Enjoy the beach, restaurants and shops, a great community center and a central Miami location. Great schools. Plenty of street parking.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
873 N Shore Dr
873 North Shore Drive, Miami Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$13,000
Beautiful waterfront 5 bed/4 bath home located in the prestigious Normandy Isle of Miami Beach, which includes a private 18-hole regulation Golf Course.
Results within 5 miles of North Bay Village
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
West Avenue
34 Units Available
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,758
894 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,904
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1378 sqft
Incredible views of the water. Minutes from downtown Miami and Bal Harbor Shops. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Full valet service, coffee bar, hot tub and pool on-site.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Edgewater
37 Units Available
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,409
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1181 sqft
This community has a beautiful view of Pace Park and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Apartments include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, sauna, pool, clubhouse and valet service.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
Biscayne Landing
18 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,905
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
38 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,070
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Model City
1 Unit Available
1050 NW 43 ST
1050 Northwest 43rd Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1550 sqft
1st and Security! Spacious Renovated 3/2 Home - Property Id: 299837 First and Security With Approved Credit and Income! This home has been completely renovated from top to bottom! Porcelain tile floors, restored wood flooring, stainless steel

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
957 NW 75 ST
957 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1550 sqft
1st And Security! Wonderful 3/2 Home! - Property Id: 299762 First And Security With Approved Credit and Income! Beautiful renovation! Three bedroom and two bath home with wood floors, stainless steel appliances, new paint and new landscape! Gated

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Model City
1 Unit Available
773 NW 61 ST
773 Northwest 61st Street, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
Move In With One Month! Wonderful 4/2 Home! - Property Id: 299437 Move In With One Month!!! Fantastic Opportunity! Spanish Style four bedroom and two bath home! New kitchen, new bathrooms, new wood floors, new exterior paint and new landscape!

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1045 10th St Fl 33139 907
1045 10th Street, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1800 sqft
Unit 907 Available 07/01/20 STUNNING 9TH FLOOR TOP CORNER UNIT - Property Id: 286951 Hello, Comfortable, Spacious, Private. This Immaculate top front corner unit gets an amazing amount of light, and boasts high ceilings.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Model City
1 Unit Available
771 NW 61ST STREET
771 Northwest 61st Street, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Fabulous Modern Four Bedroom Two Bath Home! Fast Approval! - Fantastic Opportunity! Spanish Style four bedroom and two bath home! New kitchen, new bathrooms, new wood floors, new exterior paint and new landscape! Moments to downtown, Design

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
624 Michigan Avenue
624 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
1800 sqft
Brand new 2 bed/2-bathroom townhouse 1,800 sq feet with private roof top/ barbecue and covered assigned parking spot in the heart of South Beach. Washer/dryer and wood floors, closet space and more. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
8080 Tatum Waterway Drive
8080 Tatum Waterway Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,250
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Furnished Studio newly painted new furniture including internet service secure entrance also private entrance full kitchen minutes from South Beach laundry on site More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
MiMo District
1 Unit Available
623 Ne 72 Street
623 Northeast 72nd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,050
500 sqft
For rent: detached guest cottage with separate entrance located in Upper Eastside Miami. Fully furnished. Close to popular dining spots and shopping. Property is immaculate. Includes bi-weekly housekeeping. Tropical setting. Serious inquiries only.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
1756 N Bayshore Dr P-2
1756 North Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE 4/21/19 Actual unit cant be shown until available date, however there are similar alternates that can be shown now.*12 Months Minimum Lease Term*Brand new amenities and common areas.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9289 dickens ave , sur
9289 Dickens Ave, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1 sqft
LUXURY HOUSE IN PRESTIGIOUS SURFSIDE( MIAMI BEACH) . HOME UPDATED 3/BDRM, 3/BATH , NEW KITCHEN & appliances, NEW laundry room. GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS!!!. GREAT WOOD DECK AND GARDEN ; BEAUTIFUL GLASS ENCLOSED GARDEN W/SITTING AREA.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
1250 Lincoln Rd
1250 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
FURNISHED - South Beach! Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spa-like bathroom features Jacuzzi hot tub & multi-jet shower, 2016 central AC, stunning hardwood floors thru-out, lots of closets, 1 assigned parking space with extra space

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
2275 Biscayne Blvd
2275 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
GREAT CONDO , LOFT SYTLE IN A SMALL BUILDING IN THE EDGEWATER/ARTS DISTRICT.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7920 Harding Ave
7920 Harding Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
VERY BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS 1BD CORNER UNITS , ALL WINDOWS ,GREAT LAYOUT * ALL REMODELED * NEW KITCHEN,GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND ISLAND...
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in North Bay Village, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Bay Village renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

