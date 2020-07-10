/
apartments with washer dryer
362 Apartments for rent in North Bay Village, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
24 Units Available
North Bay Village
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
30 Units Available
North Bay Village
Treasures on the Bay
7525 E Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1134 sqft
Located on the water's edge in North Bay Village. Luxury apartments with chef-style kitchens. Select units feature floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and Biscayne Bay views. Property offers three bay-front swimming pools and a private boardwalk.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
1770 79th St Cswy
1770 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
Ready to move in, large one bedroom completely remodeled, new kitchen and bathroom. Great location a few minutes from the beaches, bay, and highways. Walking distance from stores and restaurants.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
1555 N Treasure Dr
1555 North Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1169 sqft
ONE LOOK WILL DO! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths split floor plan condo, nestle in the heart of North Bay Village.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7929 West Dr
7929 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 2 bedroom (split bedrooms), 2 bathroom. Water views from every room. Open kitchen, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances. Big master, and master bath. Washer and dryer inside the unit.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7611 Coquina Dr
7611 Coquina Drive, North Bay Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Island Living in your home away from home. Modern elegance meets Old World Florida charm in this Key West style home on the guard gated North Bay Island. Fantastic location walking distance to the bay and Miami Beach.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7918 Harbor Island Dr
7918 Harbor Island Dr, North Bay Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
YOUR OWN BAY FRONT TERRACE AT THE LUXURIOUS 360 CONDO!!! 3BEDS/2BATHS MARINA UNIT, TOWNHOUSE STYLE, AT THE EDGE OF THE WATER. AMAZING VIEWS OF THE BAY AND MARINA WITH OVER 306 SQFT OF TERRACE. SHOREFRONT PROMENADE.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7601 E Treasure Dr
7601 East Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1080 sqft
Unique opportunity! Totally remodeled 2/2 unit has been professionally decorated.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
1872 Galleon St
1872 Galleon Street, North Bay Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Spacious corner two story townhome centrally located in North Bay Village across the street from Treasure Island elementary. Featuring 3 bedrooms/ 2.5 bath.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7830 Miami View Dr
7830 Miami View Drive, North Bay Village, FL
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
SHORT TERM RENTAL! Available all summer from July 1st.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7930 East Dr
7930 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1707 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bed 2 bath waterfront unit in North Bay Village.Nestled in a paradisiacal resort setting Eloquence has it all, tucked away from all the noice yet close enough to the city and the beach.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
1455 N TREASURE DR
1455 North Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Studio in North Bay village. Beautiful Bay and City View in the Penthouse of the building. Washer and Dryer is in the same floor. Very quite building with one parking space. You must see.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7901 Hispanola Ave
7901 Hispanola Avenue, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1577 sqft
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT BELOW MARKET REN - UNIT IS VACANT!!! Breathtaking Bay Views capture you immediately stepping into this elegant 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
1881 79th Street Cswy
1881 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1221 sqft
Breathtaking unobstructed bay, ocean and marina views from every room. Enjoy spectacular sunrises & full moons while marine life and yachts pass by. Gorgeous 2/2.5 Apt.
Results within 1 mile of North Bay Village
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
102 Units Available
Upper East Side
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645
7311 Belle Meade Isle Drive, Miami, FL
7 Bedrooms
$60,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BELLE MEADE ISLAND - Property Id: 267771 Welcome to the Pinnacle of New Construction on the Prestigious Belle Meade Island.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
1201 NE 83rd St A10842820
1201 Northeast 83rd Street, Miami, FL
10 Bedrooms
$50,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BAYSHORE ESTATES - Property Id: 267852 Magic waterfront Mansion with a combination of contemporary and Mediterranean style. Open plan living spaces with idyllic transitions to expansive outdoor living areas.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
2000 Bay Dr
2000 Bay Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great waterfront boutique building with swimming pool, whirlpool, sauna, & gym. Ultra High Ceiling with Double height windows featuring spectacular wide bay views. Master Bedroom is a loft style .
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1990 Marseille Dr
1990 Marseille Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Large 1 bedroom condo on Miami Beach Normandy area, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath, central a/c, balcony, assigned parking and washer and dryer in the building. Near Normandy Park and Normandy Golf Course.
Results within 5 miles of North Bay Village
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
30 Units Available
Edgewater
blu27
2701 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,709
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,996
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1016 sqft
We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! blu27 boasts a brilliant location in Miami's coveted Edgewater neighborhood which sits nestled between I-395 and I-195 making commuting a breeze.
Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
35 Units Available
West Avenue
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,310
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1148 sqft
Incredible, waterfront views 10 minutes from downtown Miami. Apartments have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. A volleyball and basketball court are on-site, as well as a pool, valet service and coffee bar.
Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
20 Units Available
Upper East Side
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,685
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,013
1322 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
67 Units Available
Quadro
3900 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,349
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1152 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Quadro is the perfect place to stay and play the way you like in the Design District Edgewater.
Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
47 Units Available
Edgewater
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,720
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1037 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
