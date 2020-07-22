Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:59 PM

125 Luxury Apartments for rent in North Bay Village, FL

Luxury apartments in North Bay Village offer upscale living and the best amenities. Look for luxury apartments in city centers or popular neighborhoods with swimming pool... Read Guide >

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7830 Miami View Dr
7830 Miami View Drive, North Bay Village, FL
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
SHORT TERM RENTAL! Available all summer from August 1st.
Results within 1 mile of North Bay Village

1 of 78

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
1201 NE 83rd St A10842820
1201 Northeast 83rd Street, Miami, FL
10 Bedrooms
$50,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BAYSHORE ESTATES - Property Id: 267852 Magic waterfront Mansion with a combination of contemporary and Mediterranean style. Open plan living spaces with idyllic transitions to expansive outdoor living areas.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645
7311 Belle Meade Isle Drive, Miami, FL
7 Bedrooms
$60,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BELLE MEADE ISLAND - Property Id: 267771 Welcome to the Pinnacle of New Construction on the Prestigious Belle Meade Island.

1 of 63

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
1090 NE 84th St
1090 Northeast 84th Street, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
I WELCOME YOU TO ENJOY AND BOOK THIS LUXURIOUS AND EXCLUSIVE PRIVATE RETREAT IN MIAMI !! NO DETAIL WAS MISSED AND WILL BE SURE TO PLEASE YOUR FAMILY AND GUESTS ! HOME IS GATED WITH 24 HOUR SURVEILLANCE AROUND THE PROPERTY ! HOME COMES FULLY EQUIPPED
Results within 5 miles of North Bay Village

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
731 Ne 80th Street
731 Northeast 80th Street, Miami, FL
7 Bedrooms
$15,000
2000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Treehouse Resort - Property Id: 322738 Relax, rejuvenate and unplug in this ultimate rustic private home in Miami.

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846
9420 West Broadview Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
7 Bedrooms
$55,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BAY HARBOR ISLAND - Property Id: 267809 Sweeping southern wide bay water views over Indian Creek Golf Course from this stunning luxurious modern waterfront home in Bay Harbor Islands.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayshore
1764 Jefferson Ave
1764 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
3119 sqft
Cozy home - Property Id: 276530 Fall in love w/ this charming 5BD/4.5BA, Med Villa in SoBe location! Exquisitely furnished, open kitchen, ensuite baths, impact windows, & video alarm system.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
6901 Collins Ave Unit 500
6901 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2300 sqft
Experience boutique oceanfront living in 1 of only 25 residences at L'Atelier Miami Beach. This never lived in, half floor, flow through residence boasts over 1,000 sq ft of East- and West-facing terraces, including a private whirlpool spa.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
South Point
300 Collins Ave Unit 200
300 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2600 sqft
300 collins is the top ultra luxury condominium in the heart of south beach south of fifth neighborhood. Rare corner unit townhome 3 bedroom & 3 full and 1 half bathroom just 2 blocks from beach in sofi.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Ocean Front
3801 Collins Ave Unit Th
3801 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
3300 sqft
AVOID THE HASSLE OF CONDO LIVING.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Wynwood
3301 NE 1st Ave Unit 3300
3301 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is the Largest Penthouse in the Midtown 4 Condo. Featuring 20' high Ceilings with a Huge extended exterior terrace. Unit faces direct East with water views. But also has Floor to Ceiling windows facing North & South facing City Skylines.

1 of 52

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1531 Stillwater Drive
1531 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3280 sqft
Waterfront Pool home in gated neighborhood with panoramic bayview, dock, and no bridges to ocean. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, one car garage on the point of a peninsula. Large master suite and spa bath. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Park West
888 Biscayne Blvd Ph 8
888 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$16,900
5000 sqft
Penthouse was featured in the blockbuster movie Wardogs. Stunning Penthouse, Breathtaking Views. Open and bright, Two-story, 20 ft floor to ceiling windows. Enjoy both sunrises and sunsets from this 4498 sf palace in the sky.

1 of 75

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1575 Stillwater Drive
1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
4735 sqft
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Park West
1000 Biscayne Blvd Unit 2000
1000 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
4800 sqft
One Thousand Museum by Zaha Hadid, MOST PRESTIGIOUS building in Miami!!!! Superior level of service and amenities, ready for occupancy.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N
10203 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$14,400
1704 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular turn-key bright and tranquil unit tastefully furnished in the exclusive Oceana Bal Harbor building.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Keystone Point
2243 Bayview Lane
2243 Bayview Lane, North Miami, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2875 sqft
Renovated home on the water in the gated community of Keystone Point. The five bedrooms include a mother-in-law suite with separate entrance and walk-in closet.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Palm Island
255 PALM AVENUE
255 Palm Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$19,500
Beautifully renovated mid-century villa on Palm Island, fully furnished and adorned with world-class art. Located on an exclusive gated island with 24/7 police security, minutes from Miami and South Beach.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
8701 Collins Av
8701 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$23,000
Eighty Seven Park by Renzo Piano is a collection of 66 private Oceanfront residences designed to seamlessly embrace the park and the ocean in Miami beach's newest neighborhood.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
641 Island Rd
641 Island Road, Miami, FL
5 Bedrooms
$18,000
JUST RENOVATED featuring brand new kitchen and bathrooms! SPACIOUS RESIDENCE IN PRIVATE GUARD GATED BAY POINT ESTATES! Welcome home to tranquility with almost 4,000 square feet of open and airy living. This 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Star, Palm and Hibiscus Islands
140 N Hibiscus Dr
140 North Hibiscus Drive, Miami Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$18,000
Located on gated and secured Hibiscus Island, this charming 3.857 SqFt, 2 story modern style house offers 5BD/4.5BA and was totally renovated in 2017. 4BD upstairs, including the Master Suite overlooking the L shape pool and garden.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Venetian Islands
110 3rd Dilido Ter
110 3rd Dilido Terrace, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
Enchanting Venetian Causeway home w 4bed/ 3bath, furnished/turnkey and very charming dutch colonial revival w modern touches. Tropical private yard w heated Pool.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Ocean Front
6000 Indian Creek Dr
6000 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Rare Boaters dream rental! Spectacular furnished full floor residence at 6000 Indian Creek with a 33 ft. boat slip with water and power included in the rental price. This 21st floor full floor residence with over 2,800 S.F.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Palm Island
297 N Coconut Ln
297 North Coconut Lane, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$19,999
Spectacular waterfront mansion on Miami Beach! perect 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom dream home with perfect spaces and private pool and dock included. Best price on the market. Schedule a showing today!
What to keep in mind when looking for luxury apartments in North Bay Village, FL

Luxury apartments in North Bay Village offer upscale living and the best amenities. Look for luxury apartments in city centers or popular neighborhoods with swimming pools, fitness center, rooftop terraces, covered parking, and doormen.

Finding luxury apartments in North Bay Village can be competitive, but there are usually several apartment complexes to choose from. Consider whether or not the amenities inside the apartment are as desirable as the shared amenities. The pool and tennis courts may look fantastic, but your kitchen could need an update. You should also consider the views and whether or not they fit your idea of luxurious living.

If cost is a factor, but you still want a luxury experience, try renting in a more residential neighborhood away from the action. Luxury apartments in North Bay Village will be pricey no matter where you look, but some buildings will be less expensive than others

