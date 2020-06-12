/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
257 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in North Bay Village, FL
North Bay Village
27 Units Available
Treasures on the Bay
7525 E Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1134 sqft
Located on the water's edge in North Bay Village. Luxury apartments with chef-style kitchens. Select units feature floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and Biscayne Bay views. Property offers three bay-front swimming pools and a private boardwalk.
$
North Bay Village
26 Units Available
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1625 Kennedy Cswy
1625 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful BayView Condo with 2 Master Bedrooms and the largest layout option in the building! This corner unit has a great flow with both bedrooms perfectly separated by the living room and kitchen area.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7934 West Dr
7934 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Just Phenomenal open space unit at an incredible price!!! Floor to ceiling windows, and spectacular view. Unit come furnished, two assigned parking spaces.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7945 East Dr
7945 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
This is a spacious two bedroom condo for rent, directly facing the bay with easy access for kayaking or paddle boarding and is minutes away from the beach. One assigned parking space is included in rent along with water, sewer and trash.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1800 79th St Cswy
1800 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Large and Updated 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Corner Unit in the Heart of North Bay Village. Unit Features Wood Floors in the Living Areas and Tile Floors in the Bedrooms. Kitchen Has All Appliances Including a Dishwasher.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7930 East Dr
7930 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1707 sqft
2 bed 2 bath waterfront unit in North Bay Village.Nestled in a paradisiacal resort setting Eloquence has it all, tucked away from all the noice yet close enough to the city and the beach.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7901 Hispanola Ave
7901 Hispanola Avenue, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1577 sqft
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT BELOW MARKET REN - UNIT IS VACANT!!! Breathtaking Bay Views capture you immediately stepping into this elegant 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7928 West Dr
7928 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom perfectly located condo exuding Miami distinctive style in bay from building. Clean, modern & sophisticated w/ an amazing floor plan. Lovely bay view home of natural sunlight to complement this striking beauty.
Results within 1 mile of North Bay Village
Upper East Side
89 Units Available
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,441
1204 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1881 79th St Cswy
1881 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1221 sqft
Enjoy spectacular Bay views from this waterfront condo located in North Bay Village offering 2 beds- 2baths, Split floor plan for better privacy, floor to ceiling glass windows in all areas to access spacious balcony, bar style countertop kitchen
North Beach
1 Unit Available
2000 Bay Dr
2000 Bay Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great waterfront boutique building with swimming pool, whirlpool, sauna, & gym. Ultra High Ceiling with Double height windows featuring spectacular wide bay views. Master Bedroom is a loft style .
Results within 5 miles of North Bay Village
Park West
161 Units Available
Caoba
698 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Caoba in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Upper East Side
18 Units Available
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1124 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
Pinewood
4 Units Available
Sunshine Lakes
10972 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
774 sqft
Situated on the shore of Silver Blue Lake, just blocks from the Miami Dade College North Campus. Well-equipped fitness center, playgrounds and a new basketball court.
Edgewater
52 Units Available
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1037 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Wynwood
73 Units Available
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
West Avenue
32 Units Available
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1148 sqft
Incredible, waterfront views 10 minutes from downtown Miami. Apartments have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. A volleyball and basketball court are on-site, as well as a pool, valet service and coffee bar.
Upper East Side
10 Units Available
The Corridor
760 NE 85th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
768 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Pelican Harbor Marina have stainless steel appliances and large windows with sweeping views of the Miami skyline. Dogs and cats are allowed in these pet-friendly units.
70 Units Available
Quadro
3900 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1152 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Quadro is the perfect place to stay and play the way you like in the Design District Edgewater.
Biscayne Landing
18 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Edgewater
47 Units Available
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
1199 sqft
Midtown Five in Miami started with a vision. The ideal blend of elegance and edge, our brand new residences offer innovative floor plans built with sustainable materials and designed for LEED certification.
Wynwood
20 Units Available
Eve at the District
3635 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1052 sqft
Bridging Miami's most vibrant and cosmopolitan neighborhoods. Where the Design District Midtown, and Wynwood meet.
Edgewater
47 Units Available
Midtown 29
180 NE 29th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1085 sqft
High-rise living in Wynwood near galleries, boutiques, and fine dining. Huge walk-in closets, bathrooms with vanities, floor-to-ceiling windows, tile flooring, and a yoga/spinning studio for residents.
