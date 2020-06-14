/
furnished apartments
240 Furnished Apartments for rent in North Bay Village, FL
North Bay Village
23 Units Available
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7830 Miami View Dr
7830 Miami View Drive, North Bay Village, FL
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
SHORT TERM RENTAL! Available all summer from July 1st.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7934 West Dr
7934 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Just Phenomenal open space unit at an incredible price!!! Floor to ceiling windows, and spectacular view. Unit come furnished, two assigned parking spaces.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7930 East Dr
7930 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1707 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bed 2 bath waterfront unit in North Bay Village.Nestled in a paradisiacal resort setting Eloquence has it all, tucked away from all the noice yet close enough to the city and the beach.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7928 East Dr
7928 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,894
BRING YOUR MOST DISCRIMINATING TENANT, UNIT RENTS ITSELF, MAGNIFICENT VIEWS EAST & WEST IN A UNIQUE BUILDING, PRIVATE & SECURE, ONLY FOUR UNITS PER FLOOR, MULTIPLE BALCONIES, CROWN MOLDING THROUGHOUT. SEPARATE SHOWER & ROMAN TUB IN MASTER BATH.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7810 Center Bay Dr
7810 Center Bay Drive, North Bay Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THIS AMAZING NEIGHBORHOOD LOCATED IN A SECURE GATED COMMUNITY IN NORTH BAY ISLAND IN PRESTIGIOUS NORTH BAY VILLAGE.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7929 West Dr
7929 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Rent a lifestyle! Freshly painted, fully furnished, with amazing views! Watch sunrises and sunsets from this flow-through, open plan residence with large balcony and 2 covered parking spaces.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7611 Coquina Dr
7611 Coquina Drive, North Bay Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Island Living in your home away from home. Modern elegance meets Old World Florida charm in this Key West style home on the guard gated North Bay Island. Fantastic location walking distance to the bay and Miami Beach.
Results within 1 mile of North Bay Village
North Beach
1 Unit Available
511 75th St
511 75th St, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,400
500 sqft
PRICED TO RENT FAST AND AVAILABLE ASAP ABOUT OUR FRESH MIAMI BEACH CONDO My modern condo home has been designed for every home comfort. It is fully furnished and decorated in a sleek, modern yet contemporary style.
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
7825 NE Bayshore Ct
7825 Northeast Bayshore Court, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Apartment for Rent. Unit is fully furnished, unfurnished option not available. 1/1.5 with 726 sq ft. Water is included in the rent. No pets allow(NO EXCEPTIONS). Unit first day available is Feb 1st, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of North Bay Village
Wynwood
289 Units Available
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,695
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1130 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
Upper East Side
18 Units Available
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,685
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,013
1322 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
Miami Central Business District
68 Units Available
X Miami
230 NE 4th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,579
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,721
705 sqft
Convenient to Biscayne Boulevard, Miami Dade College and Bayside Marketplace, this beautiful community offers a large gym, coworking lab, pool deck and cocktail lounge. Apartments include in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and high-speed internet access.
Edgewater
62 Units Available
2500 Biscayne
2500 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,983
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
1146 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! 2500 Biscayne is the perfect place to stay and play the way you like in Edgewater.
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1519 Drexel Ave
1519 Drexel Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully remodeled and spacious one bedroom / one bathroom residence with a balcony, in the heart of South Beach. This tastefully furnished & fully equipped apartment with great closets is available for a 12 month rental.
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7920 Harding Ave
7920 Harding Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
VERY BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS 1BD CORNER UNITS , ALL WINDOWS ,GREAT LAYOUT * ALL REMODELED * NEW KITCHEN,GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND ISLAND...
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1235 Euclid Ave
1235 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
435 sqft
Beautifully furnished 1/1 apartment in a gut renovated building located in the heart and charm of SOBE with impact windows, a lush tropical setting and outdoor lounge area with designer furniture. Wireless internet for entire building.
Media and Entertainment District
1 Unit Available
1717 N Bayshore Dr
1717 North Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1023 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***RENTAL PRICE IS $850 - WEEKLY***. This is a beautiful 1/1 1/2 Apt at the Grand Condominium near all the main attractions.
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
900 Northeast 85th Street
900 Northeast 85th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Studio (Efficiency) in Upper East Side (MiMo Biscayne) adjacent to Miami Shores & El Portal. Aventura, Miami Beach, Brickell, Design District, Midtown and Wynwood are a few minutes away. Barry University, Johnson & Wales, FIU North & St.
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1531 Stillwater Drive
1531 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3080 sqft
Waterfront Pool home in gated neighborhood with panoramic bayview, dock, and no bridges to ocean. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, one car garage on the point of a peninsula. Large master suite and spa bath. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
North Beach
1 Unit Available
8080 Tatum Waterway Drive
8080 Tatum Waterway Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,250
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Furnished Studio newly painted new furniture including internet service secure entrance also private entrance full kitchen minutes from South Beach laundry on site More info & apply online at https://hunt.
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1575 Stillwater Drive
1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,500
4735 sqft
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft.
Bayshore
1 Unit Available
1764 Jefferson Ave
1764 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
3119 sqft
Cozy home - Property Id: 276530 Fall in love w/ this charming 5BD/4.5BA, Med Villa in SoBe location! Exquisitely furnished, open kitchen, ensuite baths, impact windows, & video alarm system.
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
624 Michigan Avenue
624 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
1800 sqft
Brand new 2 bed/2-bathroom townhouse 1,800 sq feet with private roof top/ barbecue and covered assigned parking spot in the heart of South Beach. Washer/dryer and wood floors, closet space and more. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
