2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:14 PM
332 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Bay Village, FL
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
North Bay Village
27 Units Available
Treasures on the Bay
7525 E Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1134 sqft
Located on the water's edge in North Bay Village. Luxury apartments with chef-style kitchens. Select units feature floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and Biscayne Bay views. Property offers three bay-front swimming pools and a private boardwalk.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
North Bay Village
26 Units Available
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1625 Kennedy Cswy
1625 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful BayView Condo with 2 Master Bedrooms and the largest layout option in the building! This corner unit has a great flow with both bedrooms perfectly separated by the living room and kitchen area.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7934 West Dr
7934 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Just Phenomenal open space unit at an incredible price!!! Floor to ceiling windows, and spectacular view. Unit come furnished, two assigned parking spaces.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7945 East Dr
7945 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
This is a spacious two bedroom condo for rent, directly facing the bay with easy access for kayaking or paddle boarding and is minutes away from the beach. One assigned parking space is included in rent along with water, sewer and trash.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1800 79th St Cswy
1800 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Large and Updated 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Corner Unit in the Heart of North Bay Village. Unit Features Wood Floors in the Living Areas and Tile Floors in the Bedrooms. Kitchen Has All Appliances Including a Dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1881 79th St Cswy
1881 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1221 sqft
Enjoy spectacular Bay views from this waterfront condo located in North Bay Village offering 2 beds- 2baths, Split floor plan for better privacy, floor to ceiling glass windows in all areas to access spacious balcony, bar style countertop kitchen
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7930 East Dr
7930 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1707 sqft
2 bed 2 bath waterfront unit in North Bay Village.Nestled in a paradisiacal resort setting Eloquence has it all, tucked away from all the noice yet close enough to the city and the beach.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1657 N Treasure Dr
1657 North Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Unit for Rent 2/1. Located in a quiet neighborhood, minutes away from the Beach and the city, great school.Fourplex Property. Water included. Ready to occupy . Pet Friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7901 Hispanola Ave
7901 Hispanola Avenue, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1577 sqft
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT BELOW MARKET REN - UNIT IS VACANT!!! Breathtaking Bay Views capture you immediately stepping into this elegant 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7928 West Dr
7928 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom perfectly located condo exuding Miami distinctive style in bay from building. Clean, modern & sophisticated w/ an amazing floor plan. Lovely bay view home of natural sunlight to complement this striking beauty.
Results within 1 mile of North Bay Village
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Upper East Side
89 Units Available
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,441
1204 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
1125 NE 80th St
1125 Northeast 80th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Ready to move in Studio/ Efficiency/Apartment on the first floor with a backyard, Kitchen Granite countertops. Tiles all through, parking space.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
2125 Bay Dr
2125 Bay Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment available. monthly rent includes water, sewer and lawn maintenance. Application process required, looking for felonies and evictions. 50 application fee per person, same day response.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
2000 Bay Dr
2000 Bay Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great waterfront boutique building with swimming pool, whirlpool, sauna, & gym. Ultra High Ceiling with Double height windows featuring spectacular wide bay views. Master Bedroom is a loft style .
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
1101 NE 80th St
1101 Northeast 80th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Step inside this two bedroom 1 bath located in shorecrest neighborhood in the Upper east side.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1770 NORMANDY DR
1770 Normandy Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Normandy Shores just minutes to the warm Miami ocean. Enjoy the beach, restaurants and shops, a great community center and a central Miami location. Great schools. Plenty of street parking.
Results within 5 miles of North Bay Village
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
West Avenue
32 Units Available
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1378 sqft
Incredible views of the water. Minutes from downtown Miami and Bal Harbor Shops. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Full valet service, coffee bar, hot tub and pool on-site.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Edgewater
37 Units Available
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1181 sqft
This community has a beautiful view of Pace Park and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Apartments include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, sauna, pool, clubhouse and valet service.
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
Park West
161 Units Available
Caoba
698 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Caoba in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
Upper East Side
18 Units Available
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1124 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
Pinewood
4 Units Available
Sunshine Lakes
10972 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
774 sqft
Situated on the shore of Silver Blue Lake, just blocks from the Miami Dade College North Campus. Well-equipped fitness center, playgrounds and a new basketball court.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44pm
Edgewater
52 Units Available
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1037 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
Wynwood
73 Units Available
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
