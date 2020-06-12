/
3 bedroom apartments
185 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Bay Village, FL
North Bay Village
27 Units Available
Treasures on the Bay
7525 E Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1351 sqft
Located on the water's edge in North Bay Village. Luxury apartments with chef-style kitchens. Select units feature floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and Biscayne Bay views. Property offers three bay-front swimming pools and a private boardwalk.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7918 Harbor Island Dr
7918 Harbor Island Dr, North Bay Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,325
YOUR OWN BAY FRONT TERRACE AT THE LUXURIOUS 360 CONDO!!! 3BEDS/2BATHS MARINA UNIT, TOWNHOUSE STYLE, AT THE EDGE OF THE WATER. AMAZING VIEWS OF THE BAY AND MARINA WITH OVER 306 SQFT OF TERRACE. SHOREFRONT PROMENADE.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7552 Adventure Ave
7552 Adventure Avenue, North Bay Village, FL
Beautiful Home in the heart of Treasure Island at North Bay Village! This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with terrazzo floors all throughout. Plenty of natural lights with spacious and bright open floor plan.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7928 East Dr
7928 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,894
BRING YOUR MOST DISCRIMINATING TENANT, UNIT RENTS ITSELF, MAGNIFICENT VIEWS EAST & WEST IN A UNIQUE BUILDING, PRIVATE & SECURE, ONLY FOUR UNITS PER FLOOR, MULTIPLE BALCONIES, CROWN MOLDING THROUGHOUT. SEPARATE SHOWER & ROMAN TUB IN MASTER BATH.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7810 Center Bay Dr
7810 Center Bay Drive, North Bay Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THIS AMAZING NEIGHBORHOOD LOCATED IN A SECURE GATED COMMUNITY IN NORTH BAY ISLAND IN PRESTIGIOUS NORTH BAY VILLAGE.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7929 West Dr
7929 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Rent a lifestyle! Freshly painted, fully furnished, with amazing views! Watch sunrises and sunsets from this flow-through, open plan residence with large balcony and 2 covered parking spaces.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7611 Coquina Dr
7611 Coquina Drive, North Bay Village, FL
Island Living in your home away from home. Modern elegance meets Old World Florida charm in this Key West style home on the guard gated North Bay Island. Fantastic location walking distance to the bay and Miami Beach.
Results within 1 mile of North Bay Village
Upper East Side
90 Units Available
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1650 Biarritz Dr
1650 Biarritz Drive, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1650 Biarritz Dr in Miami Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
1231 NE 85th St
1231 Northeast 85th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Bright, spacious, and fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath Shore Crest masterpiece. Entertainer's dream home with wide open floor plan, beautifully restored terrazzo floors throughout, and top of the line chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1800 71 st
1800 71st Street, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
3/3 House in Miami Beach,
North Beach
1 Unit Available
873 N Shore Dr
873 North Shore Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Beautiful waterfront 5 bed/4 bath home located in the prestigious Normandy Isle of Miami Beach, which includes a private 18-hole regulation Golf Course.
Results within 5 miles of North Bay Village
Edgewater
52 Units Available
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,845
1301 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
City Center
70 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,662
1251 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
West Avenue
32 Units Available
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,199
1804 sqft
Incredible views of the water. Minutes from downtown Miami and Bal Harbor Shops. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Full valet service, coffee bar, hot tub and pool on-site.
Park West
161 Units Available
Caoba
698 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1272 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Caoba in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Upper East Side
17 Units Available
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,013
1322 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
Wynwood
73 Units Available
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1533 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
West Avenue
32 Units Available
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,469
2050 sqft
Incredible, waterfront views 10 minutes from downtown Miami. Apartments have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. A volleyball and basketball court are on-site, as well as a pool, valet service and coffee bar.
Biscayne Landing
19 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,330
1315 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Wynwood
289 Units Available
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,985
1644 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
Edgewater
47 Units Available
Midtown 29
180 NE 29th St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,735
1396 sqft
High-rise living in Wynwood near galleries, boutiques, and fine dining. Huge walk-in closets, bathrooms with vanities, floor-to-ceiling windows, tile flooring, and a yoga/spinning studio for residents.
Wynwood
52 Units Available
Wynwood 25
252 Northwest 25th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,049
1515 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood 25 in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Wynwood
63 Units Available
Yard 8
2901 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,136
1929 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
