1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
350 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Bay Village, FL
North Bay Village
23 Units Available
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
735 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
North Bay Village
25 Units Available
Treasures on the Bay
7525 E Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
779 sqft
Located on the water's edge in North Bay Village. Luxury apartments with chef-style kitchens. Select units feature floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and Biscayne Bay views. Property offers three bay-front swimming pools and a private boardwalk.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7909 East Dr
7909 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
710 sqft
Beautifully updated top floor. Spacious unit which features tile floors, large closets and your own private balcony. Completely updated with new cabinets and appliances, updated bath, fresh paint throughout, lots of light and fresh air.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7501 E Treasure Dr
7501 East Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
New gray wood flooring to be installed before move in. Spacious 1 bedroom with lots of closet space. European kitchen with stainless appliances. Breathtaking view of bay and pool from balcony. Impact windows, pet friendly up to 20 pds.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1865 79th St Cswy
1865 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
940 sqft
Large one bedroom renovated and freshly painted. Gorgeous views of the intracoastal. Large balcony, one assigned parking and on site management.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7904 West Dr
7904 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Breathtaking million dollars views! Charming waterfront studio with amazing water view. This spacious studio offers lots of natural light with a large balcony and spectacular Bay & City views.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7601 E Treasure Dr
7601 East Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 bedroom apartment in Grandview Palace. This 1 bed and 1 bath offers wide city and water views. Floor to ceiling windows. Laminate floors throughout. Bright unit with balcony in every room. Remodeled open kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1770 79th St Cswy
1770 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Ready to move in, large one bedroom completely remodeled, new kitchen and bathroom. Great location a few minutes from the beaches, bay, and highways. Walking distance from stores and restaurants.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7921 East Dr
7921 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
Cozy and quiet 1 bed 1 bath on the second floor of a two story historic waterfront garden-style building. Only 20 units. New Vineyard Cherry Laminate floor!! New paint throughout. Plenty of parking on street.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1801 S Treasure Dr
1801 South Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
Nice one bedroom /one bathroom in the center of North Bay Village. Nice lay out. Close to school, supermarkets, beaches and stores.
Results within 1 mile of North Bay Village
Upper East Side
95 Units Available
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,414
784 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1990 Bay Dr
1990 Bay Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Secure condo in convenient location. Particially updated, hurricane impact resistant windows and walk-in closet. The property is gated, offers one assigned parking space in gated parking lot. Pet friendly! Laundry facility in complex.
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1780 Marseille Dr
1780 Marseille Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Charming second floor unit in lovely Normandy Isle welcomes you. This spacious 1/1 property has wonderful light being on a top corner. With plenty of windows you can enjoy tree-top view in your 2nd floor oasis.
North Beach
1 Unit Available
350 S Shore Dr
350 South Shore Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Tranquil garden-style condo. This warm and welcoming unit offers a spacious floor plan with modern appeal. The bright open living room gives way to a kitchen filled with modern appliances.
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1920 Biarritz Dr
1920 Biarritz Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
PERFECT MIAMI BEACH LOCATION! SITUATED ON POSH NORMANDY ISLE JUST A SHORT STROLL FROM THE PARK, NORMANDY PARK POOL, THE FOUNTAIN AND FANTASTIC DINING AND NIGHTLIFE! GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS, SPACIOUS LAYOUT AND TOP FLOOR CORNER UNIT! FAST
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1910 Biarritz Dr
1910 Biarritz Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY, NO WAITING! PERFECT UNIT! FULL 1+1 SPORTING GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, GREAT FRONT AND BACK PATIOS AND EASY IN/EASY OUT GROUND FLOOR ENTRY! INCREDIBLY QUIET LOCATION, JUST STEPS FROM NORMANDY PARK AND POOL AND MINUTES
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
7825 NE Bayshore Ct
7825 Northeast Bayshore Court, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Beautiful Apartment for Rent. Unit is fully furnished, unfurnished option not available. 1/1.5 with 726 sq ft. Water is included in the rent. No pets allow(NO EXCEPTIONS). Unit first day available is Feb 1st, 2020.
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1990 Marseille Dr
1990 Marseille Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Large 1 bedroom condo on Miami Beach Normandy area, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath, central a/c, balcony, assigned parking and washer and dryer in the building. Near Normandy Park and Normandy Golf Course.
North Beach
1 Unit Available
2011 Bay Dr
2011 Bay Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Completely Renovated with nice Balcony and Water View
Results within 5 miles of North Bay Village
Miami Central Business District
68 Units Available
X Miami
230 NE 4th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
496 sqft
Convenient to Biscayne Boulevard, Miami Dade College and Bayside Marketplace, this beautiful community offers a large gym, coworking lab, pool deck and cocktail lounge. Apartments include in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and high-speed internet access.
Edgewater
25 Units Available
blu27
2701 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,996
723 sqft
We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! blu27 boasts a brilliant location in Miami's coveted Edgewater neighborhood which sits nestled between I-395 and I-195 making commuting a breeze.
38 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
750 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Wynwood
65 Units Available
Yard 8
2901 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,891
736 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Sans Souci Estates
5 Units Available
Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
Modern homes with spacious floor plans, oversized closets, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Common amenities include a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, and on-site laundry. Seven minutes from Florida International University.
