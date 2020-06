Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in one of the most up & coming areas in Miami. Minutes from the Design District, Wynwood, Midtown & I-95! Quiet neighborhood, available parking. Washer and Dryer. Enjoy the luxury of being near one of Miami's hottest areas at an affordable price! Call us before it's gone! APPLICATION WITH BAHIA IS $70.00 PER ADULT OVER THE AGE OF 18, APPLICATION AND APPROVAL IS REQUIRED BEFORE MOVE IN.