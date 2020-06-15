All apartments in Miami
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:46 AM

3564 W Fairview St

3564 West Fairview Street · (786) 222-5097
Location

3564 West Fairview Street, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B3 · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. Bring your boat to this waterfront Coconut Grove townhouse with a DEEDED 40' BOAT SLIP and NO bridges to the Bay or Ocean! Bella Vista is a private gated community where you can lounge at the pool, take in the sunrise, toast to the sunset or come and go from Bimini to Miami, door to door. Townhouse features 2 covered parking spaces, 4 private balconies and a waterfront private terrace! Recently updated with designer finishes including a new kitchen, bar, and IMPACT WINDOWS. Stunning floor to ceiling views from every floor with automatic blackout shades. The Master suite features vaulted ceilings, generous closet space, and a large bathroom. First floor can be used as a flex space for an office, cabana, or converted 3rd bedroom. Also for sale for $1.6M

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3564 W Fairview St have any available units?
3564 W Fairview St has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3564 W Fairview St have?
Some of 3564 W Fairview St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3564 W Fairview St currently offering any rent specials?
3564 W Fairview St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3564 W Fairview St pet-friendly?
No, 3564 W Fairview St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 3564 W Fairview St offer parking?
Yes, 3564 W Fairview St does offer parking.
Does 3564 W Fairview St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3564 W Fairview St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3564 W Fairview St have a pool?
Yes, 3564 W Fairview St has a pool.
Does 3564 W Fairview St have accessible units?
No, 3564 W Fairview St does not have accessible units.
Does 3564 W Fairview St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3564 W Fairview St has units with dishwashers.
