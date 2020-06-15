3564 W Fairview St

Amenities

VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. Bring your boat to this waterfront Coconut Grove townhouse with a DEEDED 40' BOAT SLIP and NO bridges to the Bay or Ocean! Bella Vista is a private gated community where you can lounge at the pool, take in the sunrise, toast to the sunset or come and go from Bimini to Miami, door to door. Townhouse features 2 covered parking spaces, 4 private balconies and a waterfront private terrace! Recently updated with designer finishes including a new kitchen, bar, and IMPACT WINDOWS. Stunning floor to ceiling views from every floor with automatic blackout shades. The Master suite features vaulted ceilings, generous closet space, and a large bathroom. First floor can be used as a flex space for an office, cabana, or converted 3rd bedroom. Also for sale for $1.6M