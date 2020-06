3099 Bird Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool bbq/grill

WATER AND GARBAGE INCLUDED IN RENT GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THE HEART OF THE GROVE PRIVATE CORNER UNIT WITH 4 BALCONIES HUGE PRIVATE PATIO FOR THOSE SUMMER BBQ COVERED PARKING FOR TWO CARS+ GATED ENTRY POOL A VERY WELL PUT TOGETHER TOWNHOUSE. THIS UNI T WILL NOT LAST, IT IS CLOSE TO EVERYTHING, PARKS, RESTAURANTS, SHOPS IN THE GROVE, FREEWAY, US1, GREAT SCHOOLS, WASHER AND DRIER IN UNIT, HAS JACK AND JILL BATHROOM BETWEEN BEDROOMS AND HALF BATH IN LIVING AREA. NEAR FOOD SORES, RESTAURANTS, ETC.