Lease Length: 7-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets max per unit
rent: $40
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Street, assigned. Street parking for guests and residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Street, assigned. Street parking for guests and residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis. None, assigned: $145/month. Tandem, reserved garage parking spaces are available to rent. Prices vary from $145-$190 depending on the location. None, assigned: $95/month. Covered garage parking options are available for residents for $95. Motorcycle parking is available for $45 per motorcycle for up to two spaces. None, assigned: $120/month. Premier garage parking spaces are available to rent for $120. Other, assigned. Valet parking is available - call for details.
Storage Details: Storage cage:$35/month; Storage Room:$100/month