Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table garage internet access basketball court clubhouse coffee bar lobby media room sauna valet service

We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Bay Parc Apartments in Miami is a smoke free community with all new upgrades! Premier apartments homes feature quartz countertops, wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, walk in closets, stackable washer and dryers, and private patios/balconies. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our updated community is pet friendly and has an all new amenity package. Enjoy a new swimming pool deck with poolside cafe, fitness center, billiards area, art gallery, convenience store/market, and on site retailers such as Doggie VIP, Fitbox Method, RedBike, and Pura Vida. We are 10 minutes from Miami Beach and less than 15 minutes from Miami International Airport. Located near I 95 and less than 1 mile from Omni International Mall of Miami. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.