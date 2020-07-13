All apartments in Miami
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Bay Parc

1756 N Bayshore Dr · (305) 930-7304
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Location

1756 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33132
Edgewater

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 8K · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

Unit 7M · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

Unit 9K · Avail. Sep 6

$1,409

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

See 6+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 12H · Avail. Sep 6

$1,714

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

Unit 25L · Avail. Aug 30

$1,794

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 26J · Avail. Sep 27

$1,804

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

See 26+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14G · Avail. now

$2,174

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 8G · Avail. now

$2,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 22G · Avail. Jul 25

$2,479

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bay Parc.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
basketball court
clubhouse
coffee bar
lobby
media room
sauna
valet service
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Bay Parc Apartments in Miami is a smoke free community with all new upgrades! Premier apartments homes feature quartz countertops, wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, walk in closets, stackable washer and dryers, and private patios/balconies. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our updated community is pet friendly and has an all new amenity package. Enjoy a new swimming pool deck with poolside cafe, fitness center, billiards area, art gallery, convenience store/market, and on site retailers such as Doggie VIP, Fitbox Method, RedBike, and Pura Vida. We are 10 minutes from Miami Beach and less than 15 minutes from Miami International Airport. Located near I 95 and less than 1 mile from Omni International Mall of Miami. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets max per unit
rent: $40
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Street, assigned. Street parking for guests and residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Street, assigned. Street parking for guests and residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis. None, assigned: $145/month. Tandem, reserved garage parking spaces are available to rent. Prices vary from $145-$190 depending on the location. None, assigned: $95/month. Covered garage parking options are available for residents for $95. Motorcycle parking is available for $45 per motorcycle for up to two spaces. None, assigned: $120/month. Premier garage parking spaces are available to rent for $120. Other, assigned. Valet parking is available - call for details.
Storage Details: Storage cage:$35/month; Storage Room:$100/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bay Parc have any available units?
Bay Parc has 46 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does Bay Parc have?
Some of Bay Parc's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bay Parc currently offering any rent specials?
Bay Parc is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Is Bay Parc pet-friendly?
Yes, Bay Parc is pet friendly.
Does Bay Parc offer parking?
Yes, Bay Parc offers parking.
Does Bay Parc have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bay Parc offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bay Parc have a pool?
Yes, Bay Parc has a pool.
Does Bay Parc have accessible units?
No, Bay Parc does not have accessible units.
Does Bay Parc have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bay Parc has units with dishwashers.

