Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy a contemporary look at this centrally located Townhouse, only minutes away from the Metrorail, MIA, Brickell, and the beaches. This beautifully renovated 2/2 offers expansive bedrooms, high ceilings, 2 parking spaces, and your own private, walled deck. This home is equipped with floor to ceiling windows, providing abundant natural light. The small gated community is just a few blocks away from the Coconut Grove village and its many restaurants, shops, boutiques and Marina.