islamorada village of islands
32 Apartments for rent in Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL📍
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
142 Harbor Drive
142 Harbor Drive, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1512 sqft
Property can be Rented Full 3/2 or 2/1 upstairs and separate 1/1 downstairs ask for the options.Property Currently also for SALE but if leased we will remove the Listing. Tenant occupied until August 1st - DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS AT ALL.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
119 Cortez Drive
119 Cortez Drive, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1 Bedroom 1 bath Condo available June 1st for long term lease. Fully Furnished, Screened balcony, Garage underneath Unit for 1 car or storage of Kayaks/paddleboards. Application required, Background check & employment Verification. No Pets Per HOA.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
40 High Point Rd F101
40 High Point Road, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
895 sqft
Spacious, one bedroom / one bath Plantation Villas unit available immediately for long term rental. This ground level unit offers a fresh interior with new paint, floors and appliances. Ample storage with three large closets.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
218 Gulf Street
218 Gulf Street, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
Studio
$1,675
538 sqft
Duplex for rent immediately in the heart of Islamorada! Each studio apartment has full kitchen and bath and is very spacious. Rent is $1675/month each side and includes water and electric.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
87200 Overseas Highway
87200 Overseas Highway, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1381 sqft
Islamorada Executive Bay Club ...Waterfront townhouse, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, plus loft. Amazing views of the bay. Gorgeous sunset views from the open balcony overlooking the bay. Steps away from the pool and clubhouse. Mile Marker 87.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
81927 Overseas Highway
81927 Overseas Highway, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
Studio
$5,000
1819 sqft
Centrally located in downtown Islamorada, this commercial building will be available starting June 1st.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
195 Gardenia Street
195 Gardenia Street, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
400 sqft
Good afternoon Keys Family, take a look at this available rental with all utilities included!We have Two 1bd/1bth canal front apartments available! Located in Plantation Key Colony right across from Coral Shores High School.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
169 Plantation Drive
169 Plantation Drive, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2128 sqft
Deep waters Canal front -ocean side -beautiful single family home Over 2000 sq feet of living space -Offers 2 large bedrooms 2 full baths plus a loft that sleep 3 kids Open lay out - Open living room & dining room - large open kitchen -
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
88500 Overseas Hwy
88500 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
Studio
$1,600
398 sqft
Beautiful Studio fully furnished and equipped in Summersea Condo. Units comes with a built in Murphy bed which really opens up the space.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
213 Tollgate Boulevard
213 Tollgate Boulevard, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1750 sqft
''BEAUTIFUL BAYFRONT PROPERTY!!!!'' Fully furnished, 1 story offering 3bd/2ba. The house can sleep up to 10. There is a 1/1 guest suite attached which does have its own seperate and private access with full kitchen and bath.
Last updated March 20 at 05:29am
1 Unit Available
88181 Old Highway
88181 Old Highway, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
2000 sqft
Neatly appointed 3BR/2BA Condo in Coral Harbour Club located at Mile Marker 88 on the oceanside, and arguably one of the most exclusive condominium communities in Islamorada.
Results within 1 mile of Islamorada, Village of Islands
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
189 El Capitan DR
189 El Capitan Drive, Monroe County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
177 FT SHORELINE, EXTRA LARGE PRIVATE LOT WITH OWN SANDY BEACH FOR SWIMMING , SUPERB DEEP WATER DOCKAGE FOR 3 YACHTS PLUS DAVITS, DEEDED BAYBOTTOM RIGHTS, EXCEPTIONAL WATER VIEWS ON PROTECTED CAPTAIN'S COVE AND ATLANTIC OCEAN .
Results within 5 miles of Islamorada, Village of Islands
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
579 Beach Road
579 Beach Road, Tavernier, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Bring your boat to the wonderfully located 3 bedroom home within walking distance of the ocean and Harry Harris Park! Partially remolded with updated kitchen, new bathroom! Beautifully furnished, WIFI and utilities included.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
96030 Overseas Highway
96030 Overseas Highway, Key Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Lucy I'm home! Historic Guest House in Key Largo once belonging to the Parents of Lucy & Desi available immediately, fully furnished for 1 - 2 people max, no pets, no-smoking on property.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
25 Sunset Road
25 Sunset Road, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
717 sqft
Charming ''treehouse'' available now for long term rental in Key Largo. This unique home offers two bedrooms and one bath upstairs, an oversized yard with plenty of privacy and is convienently located across the street from Sunset Point Park.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
60 Central Avenue
60 Central Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
824 sqft
Ideal for your vacation. Beautiful, Peaceful, Private Key''s Rustic house, on stills, surrounded by trees. It feels like a cabin in the mountains, however you'll have a partial view of the Bay from the screened front porch.Enjoy beautiful Sunsets.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
833 Bonito Lane
833 Bonito Lane, Key Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Key Largo. Tiled throughout, large bedroom with large double closet. Central AC and additional Wall AC in Bedroom. Living room with lots of windows. Window Blinds. Off Street designated parking.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
94220 Overseas Highway
94220 Overseas Hwy, Tavernier, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1457 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome offers a private ground floor entrance, open living space with high ceilings, tons of closets, new waterproof flooring, many private screened patios & laundry in-unit.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
94825 Overseas Hwy
94825 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1617 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 94825 Overseas Hwy in Key Largo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Islamorada, Village of Islands
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
18
18 Miami Drive, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1306 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION in one of the most desirable Bayfront Edgewater area, Arts & Entertainment District. Fully custom finished 2 BEDS/2.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
107 Jasmine Drive
107 Jasmine Drive, Key Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
1 bedroom /1 bath half duplex. 2 Wall AC units, tiled floor. Fridge, Stove and Dishwasher. Back yard is fenced. Landlord pays Water, Electric & Garbage pick up with a $300 month Cap.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
155 S Coco Plum Road
155 South Coco Plum Road, Key Largo, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
3214 sqft
Long-term 12 month minimum rental. This property is one of a kind with Ocean front views and a dock on a canal with davits out back.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
213 Atlantic Boulevard
213 Atlantic Boulevard, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1310 sqft
Freshly painted interior and ready for new tenant. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom upstairs unit available for long term rental. Approximately 1,310 sq. ft. living area and located in Port Largo, this multifamily home is like none you have seen before.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
9 Poinciana Drive
9 Poinciana Drive, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1947 sqft
Dade Pine Vaulted Ceilings, & Fireplace. The Primary Residents floor plan consists of a 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with an additional LoftSpiral Staircases, leading to a Large Loft.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Islamorada, Village of Islands rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,070.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Islamorada, Village of Islands from include Coral Gables, Kendall, Homestead, Kendall West, and The Hammocks.
