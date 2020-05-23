All apartments in Miami
2476 SW 11th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

2476 SW 11th St

2476 Southwest 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2476 Southwest 11th Street, Miami, FL 33135
Shenandoah

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
In need of more space? Look no further. This is a wonderful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with attached 1 car garage and private remote security gate entrance. This spacious townhome boasts of 2,039 square feet of living area featuring porcelain tile floors in the living areas, high ceilings, an eat-in kitchen overlooking the family room, formal dining room & spacious living room. Large covered patio opens up to the very spacious & private yard. All bedrooms are located on the second floor and are ample, especially the master suite which includes a walk in closet, & extra-large balcony overlooking your yard. Master bathroom features Jacuzzi & separate shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2476 SW 11th St have any available units?
2476 SW 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2476 SW 11th St have?
Some of 2476 SW 11th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2476 SW 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
2476 SW 11th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2476 SW 11th St pet-friendly?
No, 2476 SW 11th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2476 SW 11th St offer parking?
Yes, 2476 SW 11th St does offer parking.
Does 2476 SW 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2476 SW 11th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2476 SW 11th St have a pool?
No, 2476 SW 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 2476 SW 11th St have accessible units?
No, 2476 SW 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2476 SW 11th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2476 SW 11th St has units with dishwashers.
