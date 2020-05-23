2476 SW 11th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

In need of more space? Look no further. This is a wonderful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with attached 1 car garage and private remote security gate entrance. This spacious townhome boasts of 2,039 square feet of living area featuring porcelain tile floors in the living areas, high ceilings, an eat-in kitchen overlooking the family room, formal dining room & spacious living room. Large covered patio opens up to the very spacious & private yard. All bedrooms are located on the second floor and are ample, especially the master suite which includes a walk in closet, & extra-large balcony overlooking your yard. Master bathroom features Jacuzzi & separate shower.