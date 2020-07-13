All apartments in Miami
Sunset Way
Sunset Way

15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle · (610) 601-3818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle, Miami, FL 33193

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 38507-X · Avail. Aug 7

$959

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 288 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 44007-W · Avail. Aug 7

$1,011

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 48006 · Avail. now

$1,141

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 39503-X · Avail. Aug 7

$1,186

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 39904 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,263

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 43501-X · Avail. Aug 15

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 43506-X · Avail. now

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunset Way.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Sunset Way invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Sunset Way provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Miami. Our spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartments provide the quality and comfort you deserve for a premier lifestyle.

Sunset Way is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Sunset Way. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Miami.

Miami boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and worship options all within close proximity to your new home. Sunset Way is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Miami has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores, and convenient banks are within a few miles from Sunset Way!

Our responsive maintenance team and attentiv

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - $400 - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sunset Way have any available units?
Sunset Way has 10 units available starting at $959 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does Sunset Way have?
Some of Sunset Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunset Way currently offering any rent specials?
Sunset Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sunset Way pet-friendly?
Yes, Sunset Way is pet friendly.
Does Sunset Way offer parking?
Yes, Sunset Way offers parking.
Does Sunset Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sunset Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunset Way have a pool?
No, Sunset Way does not have a pool.
Does Sunset Way have accessible units?
No, Sunset Way does not have accessible units.
Does Sunset Way have units with dishwashers?
No, Sunset Way does not have units with dishwashers.
