1726 SW 25th Ave

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets bbq/grill

Welcome to 1726 SW 25 AVE where you & your family can enjoy this lovely 3 Bed | 2 Bath home in the coveted neighborhood of Shenandoah. Entertain your guests in your open dining/family area, where you congregate to make a lifetime of memories. This home features 2 master bedrooms with their own bathrooms, walk-in closets, and enough space to have a home office. We all love a great washer/dryer room that has great storage. Love a great BBQ, gardening, and having a safe space for your pets and children to run around in? then your home's fenced in yard is the perfect addition. This home is nestled in the heart of Miami. Walking distance to parks, a two-minute drive to the grocery store, and a stone's throw from major highways and hospitals, what more could you ask for? Come see it today!