Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:46 AM

1726 SW 25th Ave

1726 Southwest 25th Avenue · (305) 431-3955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1726 Southwest 25th Avenue, Miami, FL 33145
Shenandoah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Welcome to 1726 SW 25 AVE where you & your family can enjoy this lovely 3 Bed | 2 Bath home in the coveted neighborhood of Shenandoah. Entertain your guests in your open dining/family area, where you congregate to make a lifetime of memories. This home features 2 master bedrooms with their own bathrooms, walk-in closets, and enough space to have a home office. We all love a great washer/dryer room that has great storage. Love a great BBQ, gardening, and having a safe space for your pets and children to run around in? then your home's fenced in yard is the perfect addition. This home is nestled in the heart of Miami. Walking distance to parks, a two-minute drive to the grocery store, and a stone's throw from major highways and hospitals, what more could you ask for? Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 SW 25th Ave have any available units?
1726 SW 25th Ave has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1726 SW 25th Ave have?
Some of 1726 SW 25th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 SW 25th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1726 SW 25th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 SW 25th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1726 SW 25th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1726 SW 25th Ave offer parking?
No, 1726 SW 25th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1726 SW 25th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1726 SW 25th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 SW 25th Ave have a pool?
No, 1726 SW 25th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1726 SW 25th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1726 SW 25th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 SW 25th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1726 SW 25th Ave has units with dishwashers.
