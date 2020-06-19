All apartments in Margate
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

5390 SW 6th Street

5390 Southwest 6th Street · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5390 Southwest 6th Street, Margate, FL 33068

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5390 SW 6th St Margate FL · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,123 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5761085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5390 SW 6th Street have any available units?
5390 SW 6th Street has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5390 SW 6th Street have?
Some of 5390 SW 6th Street's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5390 SW 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5390 SW 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5390 SW 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5390 SW 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate.
Does 5390 SW 6th Street offer parking?
No, 5390 SW 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5390 SW 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5390 SW 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5390 SW 6th Street have a pool?
Yes, 5390 SW 6th Street has a pool.
Does 5390 SW 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 5390 SW 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5390 SW 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5390 SW 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5390 SW 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5390 SW 6th Street has units with air conditioning.
