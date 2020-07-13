Apartment List
269 Apartments for rent in Margate, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Margate apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
8 Units Available
Holiday Springs
Pinebrook Pointe
3495 Pinewalk Dr N, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1248 sqft
Spacious luxury apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, business center, hot tub and more. Ideal location. Near major highways, Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach.
1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
Holiday Springs
The Fairways of Carolina Apartments
2701 N Rock Island Rd, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,421
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1270 sqft
Located on Margate's Carolina Golf Course and minutes from local beaches. Lighted tennis courts and outdoor racquetball courts. Close to the Florida Turnpike and I-95. Large apartments with new fixtures and W/D in unit.
1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Coral Gate
Celebration Pointe
5555 Celebration Pointe Lane, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,454
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Mediterranean-style homes in balmy Margate. Units boast balconies or patios, microwaves and garbage disposal. Internet cafe, parking, trash valet and hot tub located on site. Close to Florida's Turnpike.
1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
20 Units Available
Coral Bay
Avalon Toscana
3050 Toscana Lane, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1336 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature granite countertops, Moen fixtures and subway tile backsplash. Community offers beach-entry pool, jacuzzi and bark park. Located close Fort Lauderdale Airport, I-75 and beaches.
1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 02:18pm
3 Units Available
Oakland Hills
5501 SW 11th St, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
864 sqft
Welcome Home! We are a family style community overlooking beautiful lake with fountain. Oakland Hills has all the elements you expect in a great home. There are laundry facilities and laundry room hookups in each apartment.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Margate
6505 Winfield Blvd
6505 Winfield Boulevard, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice all-ages Community. DON'T MISS THE 3D TOUR, Community Pool and Gym, close to the 441. Tile and laminate floor, freshly painted with a nice kitchen, an enclosed balcony overseeing the front of the building, and your assigned parking spot.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Gate
5448 Jubilee Way
5448 Jubilee Way, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1010 sqft
Rent this BEAUTIFULLY remodeled TOWNHOUSE in Lovely Fiesta Townhome Community in Margate * 2 Bedrooms Upstairs with 1 Full Bathroom and Half Bathroom Downstairs * Screened Porch * Waterview * Gated Complex Located by Sample and 441 * All Stainless

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
541 Saint Tropez Ln
541 Saint Tropez Ln, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1328 sqft
WOW!! IMPECCABLE, SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN THE VERY DEMANDED GATED COMMUNITY OF MONTE CARLO. UNIT FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS AND A LOFT/DEN WITH 2.5 BATH. BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND WASHER/DRYER. FRESHLY PAINTED.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Bay
6182 Navajo Ter
6182 Navajo Terrace, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1237 sqft
Must See!! 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in gated Coral Bay w/ attached garage and auto door opener, fenced yard, community pool, private concrete patio, storm shutters, tile roof, vaulted master ceiling, washer/dryer, central a/c and head, 2 year old water

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Margate
5817 NW 19th Ct
5817 Northwest 19th Court, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1821 sqft
This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and carpet flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coral Bay
3066 Green Turtle Pl
3066 Green Turtle Place, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
YES**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS 1 MONTHS RENT & SECURITY DEPOSIT*This is Modern Living, nicely maintained, you will enjoy a very stable & reliable ownership.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4971 SW 5th Ct
4971 Southwest 5th Court, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT** You will enjoy a very stable & reliable ownership. All combined with this amazing price is what makes this such as unique opportunity if you are looking for a rental.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coral Bay
6204 Seminole Ter
6204 Seminole Terrace, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT**See This Beautiful Property Located in Margate! Spacious 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom two story home.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coral Bay
6767 Saltaire Ter
6767 Saltaire Terrace, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT**See this beautiful gated community Coral Bay home with new kitchen cabinets, granite & stainless appliances. New bathroom vanities,sink, faucets,countertops & lighting.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Palm Gardens
6770 Royal Palm Boulevard
6770 Royal Palm Boulevard, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
First floor beautifully remodeled 1 bed, 1.5 bath waterfront condo in the heart of Margate, close to 441 and Royal Palm Blvd. Spacious living/dining area. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters. Tile flooring throughout.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
740 SW 55th Ave
740 Southwest 55th Avenue, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2010 sqft
WOW !! THIS WATERFRONT HOUSE IS THE ONE !! ABSOLUTLEY STUNNING THROUGHOUT !! BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH OVERSIZED FAMILY ROOM AND DEN !! GOURMET KITCHEN WITH NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES !! BRAND NEW WASHER DRYER !! NEW ROOF IN 2020 AND A/C

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Holiday Springs
3450 Pinewalk Dr, #417
3450 Pinewalk Drive North, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
***** Available AUGUST 21** Screening application takes about 2-3 weeks Coral Key is a lushly landscaped, privately owned condo community located adjacent to Carolina golf course. Located on the corner of Sample and Rock Island.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Holiday Springs
3420 Pinewalk Dr 713
3420 Pinewalk Drive North, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
920 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO ON FIRST FLOOR, WITH TILE FLOORS, OPEN KITCHEN AND FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED. ONE PET ALLOWED UP TO MAXIMUM 75 LBS, NO AGGRESSIVE BREED, $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Margate
3156 SW Merrick Terrace
3156 Merrick Ter, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1371 sqft
Amazing corner unit in a prestigious Merrick Preserve gate community.Upgrade townhouse 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms. Living room, dinning room and a family room has high ceilings allowing plenty of natural light.Laminate flooring throughout the unit.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Gate
2729 NW 54th Ave
2729 NW 54th Ave, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Fantastic Smart Home TH 3be/2.

1 of 5

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
North Margate
6127 NW 20th Ct
6127 Northwest 20th Court, Margate, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,245
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,400 sf home is located in Margate, FL. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and a large driveway with off street parking.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Holiday Springs
7546 Pinewalk Dr S
7546 Pinewalk Drive South, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1550 sqft
Desirable corner unit in stylish and well-maintained Fairway Views! This 3br/2ba villa sits directly on the Carolina Club golf course, offering endless views of a serene setting! Fabulous features include REMODELED KITCHEN, BRAND NEW A/C UNIT,
Results within 1 mile of Margate
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
9 Units Available
Turtle Run
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,412
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Banyan Bay
4303 W Atlantic Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1209 sqft
Located near I-95 and Florida Turnpike. Lots of green space in a park-like community. On-site fitness area, car cleaning area and dog park. Spacious, updated interiors with modern kitchens and bathrooms.
City Guide for Margate, FL

Home of 202 golf courses within a thirty-minute radius, Margate is seated just over seven miles from the Atlantic ocean beaches. Margate's approximately 53,284 people are spread out on less than nine square miles.

Close to both Miami (36 miles away) and Fort Lauderdale (13 miles away), it's a prime destination for people to visit during holidays, and is a popular refuge for “snow birds” -- people escaping harsh winters for a warmer climate elsewhere. And who wouldn't want to spend winters here? Margate's average temperature in January only dips down to a mild 58.7 degrees, while summers tend to heat up, with the average July temperature rising up to a sultry 90.6 degrees.

Having trouble with Craigslist Margate? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Margate, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Margate apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

