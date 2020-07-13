/
pet friendly apartments
205 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Margate, FL
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
Holiday Springs
Pinebrook Pointe
3495 Pinewalk Dr N, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1248 sqft
Spacious luxury apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, business center, hot tub and more. Ideal location. Near major highways, Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Holiday Springs
The Fairways of Carolina Apartments
2701 N Rock Island Rd, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,421
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1270 sqft
Located on Margate's Carolina Golf Course and minutes from local beaches. Lighted tennis courts and outdoor racquetball courts. Close to the Florida Turnpike and I-95. Large apartments with new fixtures and W/D in unit.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Coral Gate
Celebration Pointe
5555 Celebration Pointe Lane, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,454
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Mediterranean-style homes in balmy Margate. Units boast balconies or patios, microwaves and garbage disposal. Internet cafe, parking, trash valet and hot tub located on site. Close to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
20 Units Available
Coral Bay
Avalon Toscana
3050 Toscana Lane, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1336 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature granite countertops, Moen fixtures and subway tile backsplash. Community offers beach-entry pool, jacuzzi and bark park. Located close Fort Lauderdale Airport, I-75 and beaches.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 1 at 02:18pm
3 Units Available
Oakland Hills
5501 SW 11th St, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
864 sqft
Welcome Home! We are a family style community overlooking beautiful lake with fountain. Oakland Hills has all the elements you expect in a great home. There are laundry facilities and laundry room hookups in each apartment.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
North Margate
6119 NW 18th Ct
6119 Northwest 18th Court, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1777 sqft
Adorable home ready for move in. The inviting living room is wide and great for entertaining. The modern kitchen offer spacious kitchen, outfitted with stainless steel appliances, and upgraded cabinetry.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Margate
5817 NW 19th Ct
5817 Northwest 19th Court, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1821 sqft
This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and carpet flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coral Bay
3066 Green Turtle Pl
3066 Green Turtle Place, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
YES**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS 1 MONTHS RENT & SECURITY DEPOSIT*This is Modern Living, nicely maintained, you will enjoy a very stable & reliable ownership.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4971 SW 5th Ct
4971 Southwest 5th Court, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT** You will enjoy a very stable & reliable ownership. All combined with this amazing price is what makes this such as unique opportunity if you are looking for a rental.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coral Bay
6767 Saltaire Ter
6767 Saltaire Terrace, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT**See this beautiful gated community Coral Bay home with new kitchen cabinets, granite & stainless appliances. New bathroom vanities,sink, faucets,countertops & lighting.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Holiday Springs
3450 Pinewalk Dr, #417
3450 Pinewalk Drive North, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
***** Available AUGUST 21** Screening application takes about 2-3 weeks Coral Key is a lushly landscaped, privately owned condo community located adjacent to Carolina golf course. Located on the corner of Sample and Rock Island.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Holiday Springs
3420 Pinewalk Dr 713
3420 Pinewalk Drive North, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
920 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO ON FIRST FLOOR, WITH TILE FLOORS, OPEN KITCHEN AND FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED. ONE PET ALLOWED UP TO MAXIMUM 75 LBS, NO AGGRESSIVE BREED, $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Holiday Springs
3420 N Pinewalk Dr N
3420 Pinewalk Dr N, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO ON FIRST FLOOR, WITH TILE FLOORS, OPEN KITCHEN AND FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED. ONE PET ALLOWED UP TO MAXIMUM 75 LBS, NO AGGRESSIVE BREED, $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Turtle Run
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,412
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Banyan Bay
4303 W Atlantic Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1209 sqft
Located near I-95 and Florida Turnpike. Lots of green space in a park-like community. On-site fitness area, car cleaning area and dog park. Spacious, updated interiors with modern kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
14 Units Available
Solaire at Coconut Creek
5401 Wiles Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1405 sqft
Upscale apartment building with luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community features include 24-hour gym, security system, clubhouse, concierge, dog park, pool and playground. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
24 Units Available
Palm Aire
St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1289 sqft
Units feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a courtyard, volleyball court, and swimming pool, among other amenities. West Atlantic Avenue and its myriad shopping options are just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
$
11 Units Available
Coral Gate
Advenir At Cocoplum
4142 Cocoplum Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1359 sqft
Modern apartments with large dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and fitness center. Close to Festival Flea Market Mall.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
Arium Hampton Lakes
1400 Avon Ln, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1310 sqft
Great location near beaches, Publix, the Kimberly B/SW 76 bus stop, and I-95. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, and tennis. Units feature walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Landings at Coconut Creek
4854 Fishermans Dr, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1000 sqft
A resort-style pool, lush tropical landscape and free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse and pool area round out this community's amenities. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios. Peppertree Plaza's shopping and dining moments away.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
24 Units Available
Coconut Creek
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
Studio
$1,540
731 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1378 sqft
LEED-certified units with stainless steel appliances, custom backsplashes, track lighting, and allergy-free tile flooring. Located in Coconut Creek near dining and a popular local wine bar.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
Sherwood Forest
Sherwood on the Park
1599 NW 91st Ave, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1383 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WELCOME HOME TO COMFORT A secluded community yet close to it all. Offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located across the street from one of Coral Springs largest parks.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
5 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,561
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
Lakeview Palms
7575 Hampton Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeview Palms, managed by CFH Group, is located at 7575 Hampton Blvd, North Lauderdale. It offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments. Utilities are not included.
