apartments with washer dryer
380 Apartments for rent in Margate, FL with washer-dryer
Holiday Springs
The Fairways of Carolina Apartments
2701 N Rock Island Rd, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,421
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1270 sqft
Located on Margate's Carolina Golf Course and minutes from local beaches. Lighted tennis courts and outdoor racquetball courts. Close to the Florida Turnpike and I-95. Large apartments with new fixtures and W/D in unit.
Coral Bay
Avalon Toscana
3050 Toscana Lane, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1336 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature granite countertops, Moen fixtures and subway tile backsplash. Community offers beach-entry pool, jacuzzi and bark park. Located close Fort Lauderdale Airport, I-75 and beaches.
Coral Gate
Celebration Pointe
5555 Celebration Pointe Lane, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,454
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Mediterranean-style homes in balmy Margate. Units boast balconies or patios, microwaves and garbage disposal. Internet cafe, parking, trash valet and hot tub located on site. Close to Florida's Turnpike.
Holiday Springs
Pinebrook Pointe
3495 Pinewalk Dr N, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1248 sqft
Spacious luxury apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, business center, hot tub and more. Ideal location. Near major highways, Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach.
North Margate
2611 NW 64th Ter
2611 Northwest 64th Terrace, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
885 sqft
wOw! Don't miss this nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath half duplex in the Winfield Blvd area of North Margate. Tile throughout with enclosed patio, wash room with washer and dryer and a very spacious, fenced in back yard. NO HOA.
541 Saint Tropez Ln
541 Saint Tropez Ln, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1328 sqft
WOW!! IMPECCABLE, SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN THE VERY DEMANDED GATED COMMUNITY OF MONTE CARLO. UNIT FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS AND A LOFT/DEN WITH 2.5 BATH. BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND WASHER/DRYER. FRESHLY PAINTED.
7690 NW 18th St
7690 Northwest 18th Street, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
PRICE REDUCTION! READY TO RENT! WELCOME TO PALM SPRINGS THE 55+ COMMUNITY WITH THE BEST VIEW OF THE GOLF COURSE! UNIT IS LOCATED CLOSE TO THE ELEVATOR & HAS A PRIVATE ENTRY. SPACIOUS FULLY UPDATED AND VERY CLEAN UNIT.
Coral Bay
6182 Navajo Ter
6182 Navajo Terrace, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1237 sqft
Must See!! 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in gated Coral Bay w/ attached garage and auto door opener, fenced yard, community pool, private concrete patio, storm shutters, tile roof, vaulted master ceiling, washer/dryer, central a/c and head, 2 year old water
Coral Gate
5483 NW 27th Ave
5483 NW 27th Ct, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1443 sqft
Brand new townhouse in family friendly gated community located in a highly desirable area with tropical landscaping, sidewalks and community street lighting.
3435 Merrick Ln
3435 Merrick Lane, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1547 sqft
Mediterranean style home w/Backyard. Shopping, Hospital, Pre-Schools & Entertainment within walking distance. FEATURES: Granite Counter, Eat-in Kitchen, 42" Wood cabinets, gated community
110 NW 60th Ave #7
110 Northwest 60th Avenue, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Nice apartment 2/2 washer and dryer. Great Location!!!!! - Nice apartment 2bed 2 bath, tile floor, fresh painted, washer and dryer. GREAT LOCATION!!!! Close to shopping, walmart, etc...
North Margate
5817 NW 19th Ct
5817 Northwest 19th Court, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1821 sqft
This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and carpet flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off.
740 SW 55th Ave
740 Southwest 55th Avenue, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2010 sqft
WOW !! THIS WATERFRONT HOUSE IS THE ONE !! ABSOLUTLEY STUNNING THROUGHOUT !! BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH OVERSIZED FAMILY ROOM AND DEN !! GOURMET KITCHEN WITH NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES !! BRAND NEW WASHER DRYER !! NEW ROOF IN 2020 AND A/C
Holiday Springs
3450 Pinewalk Dr, #417
3450 Pinewalk Drive North, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
***** Available AUGUST 21** Screening application takes about 2-3 weeks Coral Key is a lushly landscaped, privately owned condo community located adjacent to Carolina golf course. Located on the corner of Sample and Rock Island.
Holiday Springs
3420 Pinewalk Dr 713
3420 Pinewalk Drive North, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
920 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO ON FIRST FLOOR, WITH TILE FLOORS, OPEN KITCHEN AND FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED. ONE PET ALLOWED UP TO MAXIMUM 75 LBS, NO AGGRESSIVE BREED, $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES.
Holiday Springs
3420 N Pinewalk Dr N
3420 Pinewalk Dr N, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO ON FIRST FLOOR, WITH TILE FLOORS, OPEN KITCHEN AND FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED. ONE PET ALLOWED UP TO MAXIMUM 75 LBS, NO AGGRESSIVE BREED, $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES.
North Margate
3156 SW Merrick Terrace
3156 Merrick Ter, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1371 sqft
Amazing corner unit in a prestigious Merrick Preserve gate community.Upgrade townhouse 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms. Living room, dinning room and a family room has high ceilings allowing plenty of natural light.Laminate flooring throughout the unit.
Coral Gate
2729 NW 54th Ave
2729 NW 54th Ave, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Fantastic Smart Home TH 3be/2.
Oriole Gardens
7320 Lake Circle Dr
7320 Lake Circle Dr, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Beautiful Condo a 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms all upgraded, fully beautifully furnished, nice Club House, closed in balcony, first floor, 55+, Close to shopping center and much more
7360 Nw 18th St, 202
7360 Northwest 18th Street, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
GORGEOUS BRIGHT AND AIRY 2BD/2BA CONDO, TILE FLOORS, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST SPACE, WASHER&DRYER IN UNIT!!! HUGE FAMILY ROOM, WITH LARGE SCREENED TERRACE OVERLOOKING GOLF COURSE WITH OUTSIDE STORAGE CLOSETAVAILABLE NOWREQUIRE 600 MINIMUM
Holiday Springs
7546 Pinewalk Dr S
7546 Pinewalk Drive South, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1550 sqft
Desirable corner unit in stylish and well-maintained Fairway Views! This 3br/2ba villa sits directly on the Carolina Club golf course, offering endless views of a serene setting! Fabulous features include REMODELED KITCHEN, BRAND NEW A/C UNIT,
Results within 1 mile of Margate
Verified
The Landings at Coconut Creek
4854 Fishermans Dr, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,352
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1000 sqft
A resort-style pool, lush tropical landscape and free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse and pool area round out this community's amenities. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios. Peppertree Plaza's shopping and dining moments away.
Verified
Solaire at Coconut Creek
5401 Wiles Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,605
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1405 sqft
Upscale apartment building with luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community features include 24-hour gym, security system, clubhouse, concierge, dog park, pool and playground. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
Turtle Run
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,412
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
