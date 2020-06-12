/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
381 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Margate, FL
Holiday Springs
7 Units Available
Pinebrook Pointe
3495 Pinewalk Dr N, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1248 sqft
Spacious luxury apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, business center, hot tub and more. Ideal location. Near major highways, Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach.
Holiday Springs
15 Units Available
The Fairways of Carolina Apartments
2701 N Rock Island Rd, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1074 sqft
Located on Margate's Carolina Golf Course and minutes from local beaches. Lighted tennis courts and outdoor racquetball courts. Close to the Florida Turnpike and I-95. Large apartments with new fixtures and W/D in unit.
3 Units Available
Oakland Hills
5501 SW 11th St, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
867 sqft
Welcome Home! We are a family style community overlooking beautiful lake with fountain. Oakland Hills has all the elements you expect in a great home. There are laundry facilities and laundry room hookups in each apartment.
Coral Gate
9 Units Available
Celebration Pointe
5555 Celebration Pointe Lane, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
786 sqft
Spacious Mediterranean-style homes in balmy Margate. Units boast balconies or patios, microwaves and garbage disposal. Internet cafe, parking, trash valet and hot tub located on site. Close to Florida's Turnpike.
Coral Bay
16 Units Available
Avalon Toscana
3050 Toscana Lane, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1170 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature granite countertops, Moen fixtures and subway tile backsplash. Community offers beach-entry pool, jacuzzi and bark park. Located close Fort Lauderdale Airport, I-75 and beaches.
1 Unit Available
114 NW 60th Ave
114 Northwest 60th Avenue, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
825 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bed/2 Bath condo in prime Margate location!!! One of the few condos at this rental price in the area.
Royal Palm Gardens
1 Unit Available
6870 Royal Palm Blvd
6870 Royal Palm Boulevard, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
wOw! Unit 114. Very nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, fully furnished condo in a very active 55+ community. Ground floor unit on the canal with tile throughout, eat-in kitchen, screened in patio with common laundry on the floor.
North Margate
1 Unit Available
2611 NW 64th Ter
2611 Northwest 64th Terrace, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
885 sqft
wOw! Don't miss this nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath half duplex in the Winfield Blvd area of North Margate. Tile throughout with enclosed patio, wash room with washer and dryer and a very spacious, fenced in back yard. NO HOA.
1 Unit Available
7897 Golf Circle Dr
7897 Golf Circle Drive, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
920 sqft
Looking for a spacious Furnished Apartment? Come and check this Beautiful 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, nice classy furnished Apartment, clean, awesome location, on the top 3rd Floor, ready for a new tenant.
1 Unit Available
7690 NW 18th St
7690 Northwest 18th Street, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7690 NW 18th St in Margate. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
4952 N Hemingway Cir
4952 North Hemingway Circle, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1359 sqft
Large Key West style townhome with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus office. 1st floor all ceramic tile, big living and dining rooms that lead out to roofed screened in patio. Great eat-in kitchen. Large bedrooms with balcony. Court yard entrance.
Holiday Springs
1 Unit Available
3051 Holiday Springs Blvd
3051 Holiday Springs Boulevard, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
950 sqft
Cozy, bright and clean 2/2 second floor condo. Unit is very spacious & has lovely golf course views. Full size washer/dryer inside unit; eat in kitchen; large master bedroom with large walk in closet; great layout and over 900 sq. ft.
Royal Palm Gardens
1 Unit Available
6890 Royal Palm Blvd
6890 Royal Palm Boulevard, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Remodeled 2 bed 2 bath top floor. 55+ community HOPA (elevator) New open kitchen with BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, new waterproof flooring throughout. spacious bedrooms. Remodeled master bathroom.
Holiday Springs
1 Unit Available
3420 Pinewalk Dr 713
3420 Pinewalk Drive North, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
920 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO ON FIRST FLOOR, WITH TILE FLOORS, OPEN KITCHEN AND FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT.
Oriole Gardens
1 Unit Available
357 Rock Island Rd
357 Rock Island Road, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
SENIOR COMMUNITY. Beautiful condo in Palm Lakes. Bright and spacious. Peaceful views on canal and garden. Washer/dryer combo inside unit. Accessible by stairs or elevators.
Margate Gardens
1 Unit Available
1251 W River Dr. - 8
1251 West River Drive, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
902 sqft
Modern and renovated corner unit on the second floor. spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in margate. clean and move-in ready. new kitchen, with granite tops and stylish glass backsplash. large windows and tons on natural light.
North Margate
1 Unit Available
6627 Winfield Boulevard
6627 Winfield Boulevard, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
6627 Winfield Boulevard Apt #105-C, Margate, FL 33063 - 2 BR 1 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gustavo Ramos, ECHO INTERNATIONAL REALTY LLC, (305) 731-1242. Available from: 06/04/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
Holiday Springs
1 Unit Available
3380 N Pinewalk Dr N
3380 Pinewalk Dr N, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
912 sqft
*Meticulous Landlord did not spare any money renovating this beautiful 2nd floor unit *Elegant neutral ceramic tile throughout *Freshly painted *Modern Kitchen with newer Stainless Steel appliances & Full size Maytag Washer & Dryer *Ample Master
Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
3326 Concert Ln
3326 Concert Lane, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful Townhome updated in highly desired neighborhood! Tile main living area, Updated Kitchen with granite counter tops and center island counter top, as well as breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, laminate wood flooring upstairs,
Holiday Springs
1 Unit Available
2871 NW 78th Ave
2871 NW 78th Ave, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
(RLNE5320470)
Oriole Gardens
1 Unit Available
7320 Lake Circle Dr
7320 Lake Circle Dr, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Beautiful Condo a 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms all upgraded, fully beautifully furnished, nice Club House, closed in balcony, first floor, 55+, Close to shopping center and much more
Results within 1 mile of Margate
27 Units Available
Solaire at Coconut Creek
5401 Wiles Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1133 sqft
Upscale apartment building with luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community features include 24-hour gym, security system, clubhouse, concierge, dog park, pool and playground. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
$
15 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1137 sqft
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Palm Aire
9 Units Available
St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1026 sqft
Units feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a courtyard, volleyball court, and swimming pool, among other amenities. West Atlantic Avenue and its myriad shopping options are just minutes away.
