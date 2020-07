Avalon Toscana

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym playground pool pool table bike storage hot tub internet access yoga cats allowed garage parking coffee bar conference room game room media room smoke-free community trash valet

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The ultimate in luxury awaits you at Toscana at Margate Apartments in Margate, FL. Enjoy every convenience imaginable at our luxury community. Relaxing pool, swaying palm trees, spa treatment room available, fitness and business centers- Toscana offers everything that you are looking for and more. Our attention to detail in the style and design of each apartment home will make you feel as though you are on a Tuscan vacation every day.