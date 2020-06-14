130 Apartments for rent in Margate, FL with garage
Home of 202 golf courses within a thirty-minute radius, Margate is seated just over seven miles from the Atlantic ocean beaches. Margate's approximately 53,284 people are spread out on less than nine square miles.
Close to both Miami (36 miles away) and Fort Lauderdale (13 miles away), it's a prime destination for people to visit during holidays, and is a popular refuge for “snow birds” -- people escaping harsh winters for a warmer climate elsewhere. And who wouldn't want to spend winters here? Margate's average temperature in January only dips down to a mild 58.7 degrees, while summers tend to heat up, with the average July temperature rising up to a sultry 90.6 degrees.
Margate apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.