Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 AM

130 Apartments for rent in Margate, FL with garage

Margate apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...
1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Holiday Springs
8 Units Available
Pinebrook Pointe
3495 Pinewalk Dr N, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,317
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1248 sqft
Spacious luxury apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, business center, hot tub and more. Ideal location. Near major highways, Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach.
1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Coral Bay
16 Units Available
Avalon Toscana
3050 Toscana Lane, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1336 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature granite countertops, Moen fixtures and subway tile backsplash. Community offers beach-entry pool, jacuzzi and bark park. Located close Fort Lauderdale Airport, I-75 and beaches.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Holiday Springs
1 Unit Available
7546 Pinewalk Dr S
7546 Pinewalk Drive South, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1550 sqft
Desirable corner unit in stylish and well-maintained Fairway Views! This 3br/2ba villa sits directly on the Carolina Club golf course, offering endless views of a serene setting! Fabulous features include REMODELED KITCHEN, BRAND NEW A/C UNIT,

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Bay
1 Unit Available
6204 Seminole Ter
6204 Seminole Terrace, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT**See This Beautiful Property Located in Margate! Spacious 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom two story home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Bay
1 Unit Available
6767 Saltaire Ter
6767 Saltaire Terrace, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT**See this beautiful gated community Coral Bay home with new kitchen cabinets, granite & stainless appliances. New bathroom vanities,sink, faucets,countertops & lighting.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Bay
1 Unit Available
3066 Green Turtle Pl
3066 Green Turtle Place, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
YES**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS 1 MONTHS RENT & SECURITY DEPOSIT*This is Modern Living, nicely maintained, you will enjoy a very stable & reliable ownership.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
2729 NW 54th Ave
2729 NW 54th Ave, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Fantastic Smart Home TH 3be/2.
Results within 1 mile of Margate
1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Turtle Run
13 Units Available
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1366 sqft
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
15 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,418
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,258
1409 sqft
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Palm Aire
9 Units Available
St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a courtyard, volleyball court, and swimming pool, among other amenities. West Atlantic Avenue and its myriad shopping options are just minutes away.
1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Coconut Creek
22 Units Available
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1378 sqft
LEED-certified units with stainless steel appliances, custom backsplashes, track lighting, and allergy-free tile flooring. Located in Coconut Creek near dining and a popular local wine bar.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
University Drive
1 Unit Available
9013 NW 23 PLACE
9013 Northwest 23rd Place, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME FOR RENT IN CORAL SPRINGS READY FOR NEW TENANT LARGE BACK YARD LAWN MAIN..

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1921 COQUINA WAY
1921 Coquina Way, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
WOW-- GREAT LOCATION- SINGLE FAMILY STYLE VILLA WITH A 1 CAR GARAGE- BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN AND BATHS- WELCOME HOME

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1463 NW 48th Ave
1463 Northwest 48th Avenue, Coconut Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1941 sqft
Come see this light and bright 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a 2 car garage. This home sits on a corner lot with a private backyard perfect for entertaining. Kitchen features granite and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
2933 NW 89th Ter
2933 Northwest 89th Terrace, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
850 sqft
Beautiful updated condo with a shared 2 car garage...walk to Forest Hills Elementary...fully updated with full size washer and dryer, all laminate and tile...owner requests 3 people max and the association requires a minimum 600 credit score.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
7429 SW 11th Ct
7429 Southwest 11th Court, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1180 sqft
3 bedrooms 2 bathroom half of duplex, one car garage. Living & dining area, full size washer/dryer in unit. Wood cabinet and white appliances in kitchen. Tiled throughout. Ready for move-in. no approval needed. Credit report, income must be 3x rent.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6414 W Sample Rd
6414 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1450 sqft
Fabulous townhouse in prestigious Cypress Pointe at Turtle Run. Very spacious 3 levels with 1 car garage + plenty of guest parking spaces. Gated community with club house, gym and resort like pool. 3 bedrooms with walk in closets + 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Coral Springs
1 Unit Available
8398 NW 35th St
8398 Northwest 35th Street, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1363 sqft
METICULOUSLY Maintained and READY for the BEST tenant around ** Open Layout and EXTREMELY Spacious ½ Duplex + 2 Car garage ** FEELS as if you are in a single family home ** UPDATED Kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, laminate

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Creek
1 Unit Available
4715 NW 58th Ave
4715 Northwest 58th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
This beautiful home is located in CORAL CREEK of CORAL SPRINGS. Come see this Charming 4 bed, 2.5 bath property. Close to great school, shopping and set back in a quiet neighborhood .

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
4820 N State Road 7 10303
4820 State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
Rental Property - Property Id: 139346 TOTALLY REMODELED, NEW KITCHEN, BATHS, AC, UNIT HAS VAULTED CEILINGS ONE COVERED GARAGE SPACE PLUS 2 OPEN SPACES ASSIGNED. WON'T LAST! ***APPLY NOW*** Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
2914 NW 89th Terr 4
2914 Northwest 89th Terrace, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Coral Springs Townhome with Garage - Property Id: 100265 Remodeled 2 bed 1 bath with 1 car garage for rent. Fresh paint, new flooring, newer appliances including washer and dryer, community pool and shared 2 car garage. Water is included.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Kimberly Village
1 Unit Available
891 SW 66 Ave
891 SW 66th Ave, North Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1981 sqft
Kimberly Village Home for Rent: 891 Southwest 66th Avenue North Lauderdale, FL 33068 Come and see this 4 bedrooms 2 bath home with pool and canal view and 1 car garage. totally remodeled. Brokered And Advertised By: Beachfront Realty Inc.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
1401 Banyan Circle
1401 Banyan Circle, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1546 sqft
1401 Banyan Circle, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4536 Monarch Way
4536 Monarch Way, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1768 sqft
BEST LOCATION AT PALOMA LAKES COMMUNITY IN COCONUT CREEK! Unit is freshly painted with new carpet and upgraded wood flooring-3 Bedrooms, 2.
City Guide for Margate, FL

Home of 202 golf courses within a thirty-minute radius, Margate is seated just over seven miles from the Atlantic ocean beaches. Margate's approximately 53,284 people are spread out on less than nine square miles.

Close to both Miami (36 miles away) and Fort Lauderdale (13 miles away), it's a prime destination for people to visit during holidays, and is a popular refuge for “snow birds” -- people escaping harsh winters for a warmer climate elsewhere. And who wouldn't want to spend winters here? Margate's average temperature in January only dips down to a mild 58.7 degrees, while summers tend to heat up, with the average July temperature rising up to a sultry 90.6 degrees.

Having trouble with Craigslist Margate? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Margate, FL

Margate apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

