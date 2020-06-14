/
1 bedroom apartments
167 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Margate, FL
Coral Gate
9 Units Available
Celebration Pointe
5555 Celebration Pointe Lane, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,454
786 sqft
Spacious Mediterranean-style homes in balmy Margate. Units boast balconies or patios, microwaves and garbage disposal. Internet cafe, parking, trash valet and hot tub located on site. Close to Florida's Turnpike.
Holiday Springs
16 Units Available
The Fairways of Carolina Apartments
2701 N Rock Island Rd, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
769 sqft
Located on Margate's Carolina Golf Course and minutes from local beaches. Lighted tennis courts and outdoor racquetball courts. Close to the Florida Turnpike and I-95. Large apartments with new fixtures and W/D in unit.
Holiday Springs
8 Units Available
Pinebrook Pointe
3495 Pinewalk Dr N, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,317
892 sqft
Spacious luxury apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, business center, hot tub and more. Ideal location. Near major highways, Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach.
3 Units Available
Oakland Hills
5501 SW 11th St, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
569 sqft
Welcome Home! We are a family style community overlooking beautiful lake with fountain. Oakland Hills has all the elements you expect in a great home. There are laundry facilities and laundry room hookups in each apartment.
Coral Bay
16 Units Available
Avalon Toscana
3050 Toscana Lane, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
804 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature granite countertops, Moen fixtures and subway tile backsplash. Community offers beach-entry pool, jacuzzi and bark park. Located close Fort Lauderdale Airport, I-75 and beaches.
1 Unit Available
5530 Lakewood Circle 722
5530 Lakewood Circle, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5743399)
North Margate
1 Unit Available
6560 Winfield Blvd
6560 Winfield Boulevard, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
724 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6560 Winfield Blvd in Margate. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
5660 SW 3rd Pl
5660 Southwest 3rd Place, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
680 sqft
Cute one bedroom one bath furnished condo unit on 2nd floor, no elevators. Well kept complex offering pool, tennis court, bocce court, BBQ 55 and over community. No pets background report required Proof of income required
Royal Palm Gardens
1 Unit Available
6770 Royal Palm Boulevard
6770 Royal Palm Boulevard, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
720 sqft
First floor beautifully remodeled 1 bed, 1.5 bath waterfront condo in the heart of Margate, close to 441 and Royal Palm Blvd. Spacious living/dining area. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters. Tile flooring throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Margate
15 Units Available
Banyan Bay
4303 W Atlantic Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
878 sqft
Located near I-95 and Florida Turnpike. Lots of green space in a park-like community. On-site fitness area, car cleaning area and dog park. Spacious, updated interiors with modern kitchens and bathrooms.
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
22 Units Available
Arium Hampton Lakes
1400 Avon Ln, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
744 sqft
Great location near beaches, Publix, the Kimberly B/SW 76 bus stop, and I-95. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, and tennis. Units feature walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
15 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,447
837 sqft
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Coral Gate
9 Units Available
Advenir At Cocoplum
4142 Cocoplum Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
764 sqft
Modern apartments with large dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and fitness center. Close to Festival Flea Market Mall.
Turtle Run
1 Unit Available
Park Place At Turtle Run
3600 Terrapin Ln, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,348
769 sqft
Enjoy resort style living at its finest at Park Place at Turtle Run. From our oversized one and two bedroom apartment homes to our vast array of amenities, you’ll find everything that you are looking for in apartment living.
27 Units Available
Solaire at Coconut Creek
5401 Wiles Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
809 sqft
Upscale apartment building with luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community features include 24-hour gym, security system, clubhouse, concierge, dog park, pool and playground. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Palm Aire
9 Units Available
St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
765 sqft
Units feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a courtyard, volleyball court, and swimming pool, among other amenities. West Atlantic Avenue and its myriad shopping options are just minutes away.
Coconut Creek
22 Units Available
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
871 sqft
LEED-certified units with stainless steel appliances, custom backsplashes, track lighting, and allergy-free tile flooring. Located in Coconut Creek near dining and a popular local wine bar.
Forest Hills
2 Units Available
Palms at Forest Hills
2940 Forest Hills Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
900 sqft
Newly revamped units with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Attached baths, premium lighting fixtures and private balconies. A landscaped pet-friendly community located about half an hour away from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
10 Units Available
The Landings at Coconut Creek
4854 Fishermans Dr, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
700 sqft
A resort-style pool, lush tropical landscape and free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse and pool area round out this community's amenities. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios. Peppertree Plaza's shopping and dining moments away.
Turtle Run
13 Units Available
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
854 sqft
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
6 Units Available
Lakeview Palms
7575 Hampton Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
720 sqft
Lakeview Palms, managed by CFH Group, is located at 7575 Hampton Blvd, North Lauderdale. It offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments. Utilities are not included.
Forest Hills
4 Units Available
Coral Falls
2801 NW 91st Ave, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
905 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature walk-in closets, appliances, patio/balcony. Grounds offer 20 acres of tropical landscaping, pool, 24-hour gym and more. Close to local shopping. A quick drive to Boca Raton and Pompano Beach.
Sherwood Forest
12 Units Available
Sherwood on the Park
1599 NW 91st Ave, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
837 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WELCOME HOME TO COMFORT A secluded community yet close to it all. Offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located across the street from one of Coral Springs largest parks.
1 Unit Available
611 Lyons Rd 8204
611 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
862 sqft
Unit 8204 Available 06/20/20 Coconut Creek - Property Id: 283790 This is a huge 1 bedroom apartment with a beautiful water view.
