420 Apartments for rent in Margate, FL with balcony

420 Apartments for rent in Margate, FL with balcony

Holiday Springs
15 Units Available
The Fairways of Carolina Apartments
2701 N Rock Island Rd, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,976
1270 sqft
Located on Margate's Carolina Golf Course and minutes from local beaches. Lighted tennis courts and outdoor racquetball courts. Close to the Florida Turnpike and I-95. Large apartments with new fixtures and W/D in unit.
Coral Gate
9 Units Available
Celebration Pointe
5555 Celebration Pointe Lane, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,454
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1154 sqft
Spacious Mediterranean-style homes in balmy Margate. Units boast balconies or patios, microwaves and garbage disposal. Internet cafe, parking, trash valet and hot tub located on site. Close to Florida's Turnpike.
Holiday Springs
8 Units Available
Pinebrook Pointe
3495 Pinewalk Dr N, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,317
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1248 sqft
Spacious luxury apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, business center, hot tub and more. Ideal location. Near major highways, Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach.
3 Units Available
Oakland Hills
5501 SW 11th St, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
867 sqft
Welcome Home! We are a family style community overlooking beautiful lake with fountain. Oakland Hills has all the elements you expect in a great home. There are laundry facilities and laundry room hookups in each apartment.
Coral Bay
16 Units Available
Avalon Toscana
3050 Toscana Lane, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1336 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature granite countertops, Moen fixtures and subway tile backsplash. Community offers beach-entry pool, jacuzzi and bark park. Located close Fort Lauderdale Airport, I-75 and beaches.

Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
5171 NW 31st St
5171 Northwest 31st Street, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1699 sqft
NO HOA!!!! Quick Approval and Fast Move-In! This fresh and clean 3 bedroom 2 bath home in perfectly located in Margate - Sample and Banks! This house features a split floor plan with a newly updated kitchen, freshly painted, enclosed patio, french

1 Unit Available
7897 Golf Circle Dr
7897 Golf Circle Drive, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
920 sqft
Looking for a spacious Furnished Apartment? Come and check this Beautiful 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, nice classy furnished Apartment, clean, awesome location, on the top 3rd Floor, ready for a new tenant.

Royal Palm Gardens
1 Unit Available
6870 Royal Palm Blvd
6870 Royal Palm Boulevard, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
wOw! Unit 114. Very nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, fully furnished condo in a very active 55+ community. Ground floor unit on the canal with tile throughout, eat-in kitchen, screened in patio with common laundry on the floor.

North Margate
1 Unit Available
2611 NW 64th Ter
2611 Northwest 64th Terrace, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
885 sqft
wOw! Don't miss this nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath half duplex in the Winfield Blvd area of North Margate. Tile throughout with enclosed patio, wash room with washer and dryer and a very spacious, fenced in back yard. NO HOA.

1 Unit Available
1905 NW 79th Ave
1905 Northwest 79th Avenue, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1576 sqft
Beautiful Move-In Ready 3 Bed, 2 Bath One-Story Single Family Home in Royal Springs South! New Samsung SS Appliances in Kitchen, Brand New A/C ahd Remodeled Bathrooms. New Sprinkler System, Gutters and Window Blinds.

Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
5483 NW 27th Ave
5483 NW 27th Ct, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1443 sqft
Brand new townhouse in family friendly gated community located in a highly desirable area with tropical landscaping, sidewalks and community street lighting.

1 Unit Available
4952 N Hemingway Cir
4952 North Hemingway Circle, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1359 sqft
Large Key West style townhome with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus office. 1st floor all ceramic tile, big living and dining rooms that lead out to roofed screened in patio. Great eat-in kitchen. Large bedrooms with balcony. Court yard entrance.

Holiday Springs
1 Unit Available
7546 Pinewalk Dr S
7546 Pinewalk Drive South, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1550 sqft
Desirable corner unit in stylish and well-maintained Fairway Views! This 3br/2ba villa sits directly on the Carolina Club golf course, offering endless views of a serene setting! Fabulous features include REMODELED KITCHEN, BRAND NEW A/C UNIT,

1 Unit Available
114 NW 60th Ave
114 Northwest 60th Avenue, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
825 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bed/2 Bath condo in prime Margate location!!! One of the few condos at this rental price in the area.

1 Unit Available
3435 Merrick Ln
3435 Merrick Lane, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1547 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3435 Merrick Ln in Margate. View photos, descriptions and more!

Royal Palm Gardens
1 Unit Available
6890 Royal Palm Blvd
6890 Royal Palm Boulevard, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Remodeled 2 bed 2 bath top floor. 55+ community HOPA (elevator) New open kitchen with BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, new waterproof flooring throughout. spacious bedrooms. Remodeled master bathroom.

Holiday Springs
1 Unit Available
3420 Pinewalk Dr 713
3420 Pinewalk Drive North, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
920 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO ON FIRST FLOOR, WITH TILE FLOORS, OPEN KITCHEN AND FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED. ONE PET ALLOWED UP TO MAXIMUM 75 LBS, NO AGGRESSIVE BREED, $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES.

Royal Palm Gardens
1 Unit Available
6770 Royal Palm Boulevard
6770 Royal Palm Boulevard, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
720 sqft
First floor beautifully remodeled 1 bed, 1.5 bath waterfront condo in the heart of Margate, close to 441 and Royal Palm Blvd. Spacious living/dining area. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters. Tile flooring throughout.

North Margate
1 Unit Available
3156 SW Merrick Terrace
3156 Merrick Ter, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1371 sqft
Amazing corner unit in a prestigious Merrick Preserve gate community.Upgrade townhouse 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms. Living room, dinning room and a family room has high ceilings allowing plenty of natural light.Laminate flooring throughout the unit.

North Margate
1 Unit Available
6627 Winfield Boulevard
6627 Winfield Boulevard, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
6627 Winfield Boulevard Apt #105-C, Margate, FL 33063 - 2 BR 1 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gustavo Ramos, ECHO INTERNATIONAL REALTY LLC, (305) 731-1242. Available from: 06/04/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
3326 Concert Ln
3326 Concert Lane, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful Townhome updated in highly desired neighborhood! Tile main living area, Updated Kitchen with granite counter tops and center island counter top, as well as breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, laminate wood flooring upstairs,

North Margate
1 Unit Available
6127 NW 20th Ct
6127 Northwest 20th Court, Margate, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,245
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,400 sf home is located in Margate, FL. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and a large driveway with off street parking.

Oriole Gardens
1 Unit Available
7320 Lake Circle Dr
7320 Lake Circle Dr, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Beautiful Condo a 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms all upgraded, fully beautifully furnished, nice Club House, closed in balcony, first floor, 55+, Close to shopping center and much more
Results within 1 mile of Margate
Coral Gate
9 Units Available
Advenir At Cocoplum
4142 Cocoplum Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1359 sqft
Modern apartments with large dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and fitness center. Close to Festival Flea Market Mall.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Margate, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Margate renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

