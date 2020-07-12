/
/
/
holiday springs
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:41 PM
424 Apartments for rent in Holiday Springs, Margate, FL
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
8 Units Available
Pinebrook Pointe
3495 Pinewalk Dr N, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1248 sqft
Spacious luxury apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, business center, hot tub and more. Ideal location. Near major highways, Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
20 Units Available
The Fairways of Carolina Apartments
2701 N Rock Island Rd, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,421
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1270 sqft
Located on Margate's Carolina Golf Course and minutes from local beaches. Lighted tennis courts and outdoor racquetball courts. Close to the Florida Turnpike and I-95. Large apartments with new fixtures and W/D in unit.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
3450 Pinewalk Dr, #417
3450 Pinewalk Drive North, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
***** Available AUGUST 21** Screening application takes about 2-3 weeks Coral Key is a lushly landscaped, privately owned condo community located adjacent to Carolina golf course. Located on the corner of Sample and Rock Island.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
3420 Pinewalk Dr 713
3420 Pinewalk Drive North, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
920 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO ON FIRST FLOOR, WITH TILE FLOORS, OPEN KITCHEN AND FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED. ONE PET ALLOWED UP TO MAXIMUM 75 LBS, NO AGGRESSIVE BREED, $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3420 N Pinewalk Dr N
3420 Pinewalk Dr N, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO ON FIRST FLOOR, WITH TILE FLOORS, OPEN KITCHEN AND FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED. ONE PET ALLOWED UP TO MAXIMUM 75 LBS, NO AGGRESSIVE BREED, $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2651 Riverside Dr
2651 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED UNIT CLOSE TO SHOPPING,RESTAURANTS AND SCHOOLS. PRIVATE ENTRANCE WITH VIEW OF CANAL, QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. HURRY THIS WILL NOT LAST. Available on August first.
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2871 NW 78th Ave
2871 NW 78th Ave, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
(RLNE5320470)
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
7546 Pinewalk Dr S
7546 Pinewalk Drive South, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1550 sqft
Desirable corner unit in stylish and well-maintained Fairway Views! This 3br/2ba villa sits directly on the Carolina Club golf course, offering endless views of a serene setting! Fabulous features include REMODELED KITCHEN, BRAND NEW A/C UNIT,
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2771 Riverside Dr
2771 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
468 sqft
HURRY! THIS STUDIO IS IN PERFECT SHAPE! NEWER KITCHEN APPLIANCES/COUNTER TOPS/WOOD LIKE FLOORING! FRESHLY PAINTED! UPDATED BATHROOM/NEW CABINETS/SINK/MIRROR.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2501 Riverside Dr Apt 113A
2501 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
465 sqft
1 BED 1 BATH ON 1ST FLOOR / LAMINATE FLOORS / OPEN KITCHEN / SECURE BLDG / LAUNDRY IN BLDG / POOL / HOA APPROVAL NEEDED
Results within 1 mile of Holiday Springs
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
8 Units Available
Sherwood on the Park
1599 NW 91st Ave, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1383 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WELCOME HOME TO COMFORT A secluded community yet close to it all. Offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located across the street from one of Coral Springs largest parks.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
20 Units Available
Avalon Toscana
3050 Toscana Lane, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1336 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature granite countertops, Moen fixtures and subway tile backsplash. Community offers beach-entry pool, jacuzzi and bark park. Located close Fort Lauderdale Airport, I-75 and beaches.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Palms at Forest Hills
2940 Forest Hills Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly revamped units with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Attached baths, premium lighting fixtures and private balconies. A landscaped pet-friendly community located about half an hour away from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Falls
2801 NW 91st Ave, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1171 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature walk-in closets, appliances, patio/balcony. Grounds offer 20 acres of tropical landscaping, pool, 24-hour gym and more. Close to local shopping. A quick drive to Boca Raton and Pompano Beach.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
Park Place At Turtle Run
3600 Terrapin Ln, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy resort style living at its finest at Park Place at Turtle Run. From our oversized one and two bedroom apartment homes to our vast array of amenities, you’ll find everything that you are looking for in apartment living.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6164 Seminole Ter
6164 Seminole Terrace, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
First Months Rent & Security Moves You In!! 3 BR / 2 BA 2 story home! This home offers great lighting throughout the living and kitchen area.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8921 NW 28th Dr
8921 Northwest 28th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8921 NW 28th Dr in Coral Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
6505 Winfield Blvd
6505 Winfield Boulevard, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice all-ages Community. DON'T MISS THE 3D TOUR, Community Pool and Gym, close to the 441. Tile and laminate floor, freshly painted with a nice kitchen, an enclosed balcony overseeing the front of the building, and your assigned parking spot.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2611 NW 64th Ter
2611 Northwest 64th Terrace, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
885 sqft
wOw! Don't miss this nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath half duplex in the Winfield Blvd area of North Margate. Tile throughout with enclosed patio, wash room with washer and dryer and a very spacious, fenced in back yard. NO HOA.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
7690 NW 18th St
7690 Northwest 18th Street, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
PRICE REDUCTION! READY TO RENT! WELCOME TO PALM SPRINGS THE 55+ COMMUNITY WITH THE BEST VIEW OF THE GOLF COURSE! UNIT IS LOCATED CLOSE TO THE ELEVATOR & HAS A PRIVATE ENTRY. SPACIOUS FULLY UPDATED AND VERY CLEAN UNIT.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
6182 Navajo Ter
6182 Navajo Terrace, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1237 sqft
Must See!! 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in gated Coral Bay w/ attached garage and auto door opener, fenced yard, community pool, private concrete patio, storm shutters, tile roof, vaulted master ceiling, washer/dryer, central a/c and head, 2 year old water
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
6360 W SAMPLE RD
6360 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1503 sqft
GORGEOUS 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM TOWN-HOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE. PROPERTY FEATURES KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, SS APPLIANCES, WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM & DINNING ROOM. 2 MASTER BEDROOMS ON SECOND FLOOR.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2460 NW 89th Dr
2460 Northwest 89th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
NEW ON THE MARKET!2/2 FIRST FLOOR CORNER UNIT COMPLETELY UPGRADED NEW A/C WITH FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER.READY TO MOVE IN GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO THE CORAL SPRING MALL AND WALKING DISTANCE TO PUBLIX AND SOME AREA RESTAURANTS .
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6119 NW 18th Ct
6119 Northwest 18th Court, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1777 sqft
Adorable home ready for move in. The inviting living room is wide and great for entertaining. The modern kitchen offer spacious kitchen, outfitted with stainless steel appliances, and upgraded cabinetry.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLMargate, FLParkland, FLTamarac, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLOakland Park, FLLauderhill, FL