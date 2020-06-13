/
3 bedroom apartments
300 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Margate, FL
Holiday Springs
15 Units Available
The Fairways of Carolina Apartments
2701 N Rock Island Rd, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,976
1270 sqft
Located on Margate's Carolina Golf Course and minutes from local beaches. Lighted tennis courts and outdoor racquetball courts. Close to the Florida Turnpike and I-95. Large apartments with new fixtures and W/D in unit.
Coral Bay
16 Units Available
Avalon Toscana
3050 Toscana Lane, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1336 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature granite countertops, Moen fixtures and subway tile backsplash. Community offers beach-entry pool, jacuzzi and bark park. Located close Fort Lauderdale Airport, I-75 and beaches.
Coral Gate
9 Units Available
Celebration Pointe
5555 Celebration Pointe Lane, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1154 sqft
Spacious Mediterranean-style homes in balmy Margate. Units boast balconies or patios, microwaves and garbage disposal. Internet cafe, parking, trash valet and hot tub located on site. Close to Florida's Turnpike.
1 Unit Available
5390 SW 6th Street
5390 Southwest 6th Street, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1123 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,123 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
4971 SW 5th Ct
4971 Southwest 5th Court, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT** You will enjoy a very stable & reliable ownership. All combined with this amazing price is what makes this such as unique opportunity if you are looking for a rental.
Coral Bay
1 Unit Available
3066 Green Turtle Pl
3066 Green Turtle Place, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
YES**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS 1 MONTHS RENT & SECURITY DEPOSIT*This is Modern Living, nicely maintained, you will enjoy a very stable & reliable ownership.
Coral Bay
1 Unit Available
6204 Seminole Ter
6204 Seminole Terrace, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT**See This Beautiful Property Located in Margate! Spacious 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom two story home.
Coral Bay
1 Unit Available
6767 Saltaire Ter
6767 Saltaire Terrace, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT**See this beautiful gated community Coral Bay home with new kitchen cabinets, granite & stainless appliances. New bathroom vanities,sink, faucets,countertops & lighting.
Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
5171 NW 31st St
5171 Northwest 31st Street, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1699 sqft
NO HOA!!!! Quick Approval and Fast Move-In! This fresh and clean 3 bedroom 2 bath home in perfectly located in Margate - Sample and Banks! This house features a split floor plan with a newly updated kitchen, freshly painted, enclosed patio, french
1 Unit Available
1905 NW 79th Ave
1905 Northwest 79th Avenue, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1576 sqft
Beautiful Move-In Ready 3 Bed, 2 Bath One-Story Single Family Home in Royal Springs South! New Samsung SS Appliances in Kitchen, Brand New A/C ahd Remodeled Bathrooms. New Sprinkler System, Gutters and Window Blinds.
1 Unit Available
6680 NW 16th St
6680 Northwest 16th Street, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1061 sqft
THIS 55 AND OVER COMMUNITY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH CORNER HOUSE WAS COMPLETELY REDONE WITH NEW ROOF,KITCHEN,BATHROOMS,FLOOR AND MUCH MORE THIS IS 55 AND OVER COMMUNITY!!! please call to TENANT ALLOW SHOWING SUNDAY 10-5 MONDAY-THURSDAY 4-7 THANKS
Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
5483 NW 27th Ave
5483 NW 27th Ct, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1443 sqft
Brand new townhouse in family friendly gated community located in a highly desirable area with tropical landscaping, sidewalks and community street lighting.
Holiday Springs
1 Unit Available
7546 Pinewalk Dr S
7546 Pinewalk Drive South, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1550 sqft
Desirable corner unit in stylish and well-maintained Fairway Views! This 3br/2ba villa sits directly on the Carolina Club golf course, offering endless views of a serene setting! Fabulous features include REMODELED KITCHEN, BRAND NEW A/C UNIT,
1 Unit Available
3435 Merrick Ln
3435 Merrick Lane, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1547 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3435 Merrick Ln in Margate. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
6108 Northwest 8th Street
6108 Claire Road, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1244 sqft
6108 Northwest 8th Street, Margate, FL 33063 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed.
North Margate
1 Unit Available
3156 SW Merrick Terrace
3156 Merrick Ter, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1371 sqft
Amazing corner unit in a prestigious Merrick Preserve gate community.Upgrade townhouse 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms. Living room, dinning room and a family room has high ceilings allowing plenty of natural light.Laminate flooring throughout the unit.
Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
2729 NW 54th Ave
2729 NW 54th Ave, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Fantastic Smart Home TH 3be/2.
Oriole Gardens
1 Unit Available
6921 NW 4th Ct
6921 Northwest 4th Court, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
Beautiful home in Margate!!! (RLNE5532487)
Coral Bay
1 Unit Available
6265 Duval Dr
6265 Duval Drive, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
Pool Home in a beautiful home in Margate. (RLNE5526947)
1 Unit Available
6155 Southgate Blvd
6155 Southgate Boulevard, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
Very affortable and spacious home!! (RLNE5406563)
Margate Gardens
1 Unit Available
1305 NW 58th Ave
1305 Northwest 58th Avenue, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
Beautiful home in Margate! (RLNE5406567)
Coral Bay
1 Unit Available
6269 Seminole Ter
6269 Seminole Terrace, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
Gorgeous Margate Home!!!! Low move in cost!!!! (RLNE5259729)
North Margate
1 Unit Available
6127 NW 20th Ct
6127 Northwest 20th Court, Margate, FL
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,400 sf home is located in Margate, FL. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and a large driveway with off street parking.
Results within 1 mile of Margate
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
21 Units Available
Arium Hampton Lakes
1400 Avon Ln, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1310 sqft
Great location near beaches, Publix, the Kimberly B/SW 76 bus stop, and I-95. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, and tennis. Units feature walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
