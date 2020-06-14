392 Furnished Apartments for rent in Margate, FL

/
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
7897 Golf Circle Dr
7897 Golf Circle Drive, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
920 sqft
Looking for a spacious Furnished Apartment? Come and check this Beautiful 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, nice classy furnished Apartment, clean, awesome location, on the top 3rd Floor, ready for a new tenant.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Royal Palm Gardens
1 Unit Available
6870 Royal Palm Blvd
6870 Royal Palm Boulevard, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
wOw! Unit 114. Very nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, fully furnished condo in a very active 55+ community. Ground floor unit on the canal with tile throughout, eat-in kitchen, screened in patio with common laundry on the floor.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5660 SW 3rd Pl
5660 Southwest 3rd Place, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
680 sqft
Cute one bedroom one bath furnished condo unit on 2nd floor, no elevators. Well kept complex offering pool, tennis court, bocce court, BBQ 55 and over community. No pets background report required Proof of income required
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Royal Palm Gardens
1 Unit Available
6770 Royal Palm Boulevard
6770 Royal Palm Boulevard, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
720 sqft
First floor beautifully remodeled 1 bed, 1.5 bath waterfront condo in the heart of Margate, close to 441 and Royal Palm Blvd. Spacious living/dining area. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters. Tile flooring throughout.
1 of 24
Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
Oriole Gardens
1 Unit Available
7320 Lake Circle Dr
7320 Lake Circle Dr, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Beautiful Condo a 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms all upgraded, fully beautifully furnished, nice Club House, closed in balcony, first floor, 55+, Close to shopping center and much more
Results within 1 mile of Margate
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2802 Victoria Way
2802 Victoria Way, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1156 sqft
FURNISHED 2BEDROOM/2BATH WITH GREAT VIEW. EASY TO SHOW ON LOCKBOX. MAKE OFFER. ASSOC REQUIRES 1 OCUUP 55+
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2804 Victoria Way Unit#A2
2804 Victoria Way, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1300 sqft
Beautifully updated corner unit now available for annual rental. Can be offered FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Palm-Aire Village East
1 Unit Available
6980 NW 29th Ln
6980 Northwest 29th Lane, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1390 sqft
Welcome to Paradise! TURN KEY LIVING!!AVAILABLE M*A*Y 29TH; Entire private and completely renovated furnished 3 bedroom/2 ba pool home/villa in desirable Palm Aire village neighborhood.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
901 CYPRESS GROVE
901 Cypress Grove Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1630 sqft
Beautiful apt for annual rent in Palm-Aire Country Club, furnished, 3 bedroom, 2 & half bath, second floor garden, model F; Rental payments included high speed internet, cable, water and trash. This is a split bedroom plan all carpeted.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2502 Antigua Ter
2502 Antigua Terrace, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
THIS UNIT IS AVAILABLE FOR YEARLY RENTAL STARTING AUGUST 1, 2020. AVAILABLE TO SHOW AFTER ON JUNE 20, 2020..
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4361 NW 3rd St
4361 Northwest 3rd Street, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
WONDERFUL FURNISHED 3-BED, 2-BATH POOL HOUSE IN A PRIME COCONUT CREEK SUBDIVISION! UPDATED KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. GREAT FLOOR PLAN OFFERING A FAMILY ROOM, DROP LIVING ROOM AND A FORMAL DINNING AREA.
Results within 5 miles of Margate
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sandalfoot Cove
2 Units Available
Dunes of Boca
9400 Southwest 8th Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
962 sqft
A Great Community in Boca Raton! The apartments of Dunes of Boca provide comfort and recreation at an affordable cost. Each apartment comes in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom layout. The sizes range from 962 to 975 square feet.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
228 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1019 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
605 Oaks Dr
605 Oaks Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths , corner unit overlooking Oaks golf course at Palm Aire Country Club , ready to move in . Amazing golf views. Modern design . Living room elect. recliners . Totally furnished .
1 of 60
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
3033 Ellesmere B
3033 Ellesmere B, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
841 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM , 1.5 BATH CONDO FOR RENT ON THE 3RD FLOOR OF A HIGH RISE BLDG.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Coral Ridge Isles
1 Unit Available
5430 NE 17th Terr
5430 Northeast 17th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Seasonal Rental, 2 night minimum, available weekly & monthly as well. Nightly, weekly & monthly rates vary. Call owner/agent for current pricing. Come relax & vacation in this beautiful private resort like sanctuary, over 2,700 sq ft corner lot.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4321 NW 16th St
4321 Northwest 16th Street, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
867 sqft
SEASONAL ONLY / MAX 7 months FULLY FURNISHED Beautifull fully furnished 55 + Seasonal rental minimum 6 months a year max 7 months a year per association, Located on the heart of Lauderhill close to fine dining and shopping, a real hidden gem.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Coral Ridge Isles
1 Unit Available
5712 NE 17th Ter
5712 Northeast 17th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
AMAZING FULLY FURNISHED AND WELL KEPT 2 LARGE BEDROOMS AND 1 BATHROOM APARTMENT, WITH SPACIOUS KITCHEN, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, SCREENED PATIO. CENTRAL A/C, LAUNDRY ROOM, IMPACT WINDOWS. GORGEOUS TERRAZZO FLOORING.
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
3090 N Course Dr
3090 North Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
Nice updated spacious unit for rent with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Clean refreshed and full of natural light! Large balcony with a golf course view! Great well kept community to live in with golf field, pool, sauna, bike/walk paths.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Central Oakland Park
1 Unit Available
3860 NE 10TH AVE
3860 Northeast 10th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
$1,050
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
AMAZING AND GORGEOUS FULLY FURNISHED MODERN STUDIO WITH A FULL BATHROOM FOR RENT. APARTMENT COMES WITH NEW KITCHEN AND QUARTZ COUNTERTOP, NEW ICE COLD CENTRAL A/C WITH NEST SYSTEM, NEW IMPACT WINDOWS, AND DOORS, TOTALLY FENCED IN PROPERTY.
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Andrews Garden
1 Unit Available
4701 NE 2nd Ave
4701 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1120 sqft
Newly renovated three bedroom one bath house on one of the nicest streets in N Andrews Gardens Gardens. Property is offered partially furnished (as seen in pictures). Lawn maintenance included in rent.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
385 MARKHAM R
385 Markham Drive, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
GROUND FLOOR CORNER, CLEAN & BRIGHT, FURNISHED, ALMOST NEW FURNITURE, ALL CERAMIC, ENCLOSED PATIO, CLUBHOUSE, 3 TV'S, WIFI INCLUDED, 14 SATELLITE POOLS & HEATED INDOOR POOL/SAUNA IN CLUBHOUSE, STATE-OF THE-ART FITNESS CENTER, 1500 SEAT THEATER WITH
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Corals
1 Unit Available
4751 NE 13th Ter
4751 Northeast 13th Terrace, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1784 sqft
Impeccable, fully furnished pool home in sought after East Coral Heights.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Deer Creek
1 Unit Available
89 Deer Creek Rd
89 Deer Creek Road, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
952 sqft
HOME AWAY FROM HOME, WITH AN ADDED BENEFIT OF JUST 5 MILES TO THE BEACH. THIS LOVELY, FULLY FURNISHED 2/2 CAN BE RENTED FOR THE SEASON IMMEDIATELY UNTIL DEC 13TH 2020. LOTS OF RESTAURANTS CLOSE BY, MOVIE THEATER AND STORES. NO PETS.
