apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020
457 Apartments for rent in Margate, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
Holiday Springs
Pinebrook Pointe
3495 Pinewalk Dr N, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1248 sqft
Spacious luxury apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, business center, hot tub and more. Ideal location. Near major highways, Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Holiday Springs
The Fairways of Carolina Apartments
2701 N Rock Island Rd, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,421
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1270 sqft
Located on Margate's Carolina Golf Course and minutes from local beaches. Lighted tennis courts and outdoor racquetball courts. Close to the Florida Turnpike and I-95. Large apartments with new fixtures and W/D in unit.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Coral Gate
Celebration Pointe
5555 Celebration Pointe Lane, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,454
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Mediterranean-style homes in balmy Margate. Units boast balconies or patios, microwaves and garbage disposal. Internet cafe, parking, trash valet and hot tub located on site. Close to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
20 Units Available
Coral Bay
Avalon Toscana
3050 Toscana Lane, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1336 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature granite countertops, Moen fixtures and subway tile backsplash. Community offers beach-entry pool, jacuzzi and bark park. Located close Fort Lauderdale Airport, I-75 and beaches.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 1 at 02:18pm
3 Units Available
Oakland Hills
5501 SW 11th St, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
864 sqft
Welcome Home! We are a family style community overlooking beautiful lake with fountain. Oakland Hills has all the elements you expect in a great home. There are laundry facilities and laundry room hookups in each apartment.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Margate
6505 Winfield Blvd
6505 Winfield Boulevard, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice all-ages Community. DON'T MISS THE 3D TOUR, Community Pool and Gym, close to the 441. Tile and laminate floor, freshly painted with a nice kitchen, an enclosed balcony overseeing the front of the building, and your assigned parking spot.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Coral Gate
5448 Jubilee Way
5448 Jubilee Way, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1010 sqft
Rent this BEAUTIFULLY remodeled TOWNHOUSE in Lovely Fiesta Townhome Community in Margate * 2 Bedrooms Upstairs with 1 Full Bathroom and Half Bathroom Downstairs * Screened Porch * Waterview * Gated Complex Located by Sample and 441 * All Stainless
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7690 NW 18th St
7690 Northwest 18th Street, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
PRICE REDUCTION! READY TO RENT! WELCOME TO PALM SPRINGS THE 55+ COMMUNITY WITH THE BEST VIEW OF THE GOLF COURSE! UNIT IS LOCATED CLOSE TO THE ELEVATOR & HAS A PRIVATE ENTRY. SPACIOUS FULLY UPDATED AND VERY CLEAN UNIT.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Coral Bay
6182 Navajo Ter
6182 Navajo Terrace, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1237 sqft
Must See!! 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in gated Coral Bay w/ attached garage and auto door opener, fenced yard, community pool, private concrete patio, storm shutters, tile roof, vaulted master ceiling, washer/dryer, central a/c and head, 2 year old water
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1010 Country Club Drive
1010 Country Club Drive, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
775 sqft
Beautiful 55+ Golf Community. Come live the dream... live like you're on vacation every day! This gorgeous condo with lots of ambient light in this beachy 1 bedroom 1.5 Bath.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Royal Palm Gardens
6870 Royal Palm Blvd
6870 Royal Palm Boulevard, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
wOw! Unit 114. Very nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, fully furnished condo in a very active 55+ community. Ground floor unit on the canal with tile throughout, eat-in kitchen, screened in patio with common laundry on the floor.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Coral Gate
5483 NW 27th Ave
5483 NW 27th Ct, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1443 sqft
Brand new townhouse in family friendly gated community located in a highly desirable area with tropical landscaping, sidewalks and community street lighting.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Margate
5817 NW 19th Ct
5817 Northwest 19th Court, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1821 sqft
This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and carpet flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5390 SW 6th Street
5390 Southwest 6th Street, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1123 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,123 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Royal Palm Gardens
6770 Royal Palm Boulevard
6770 Royal Palm Boulevard, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
First floor beautifully remodeled 1 bed, 1.5 bath waterfront condo in the heart of Margate, close to 441 and Royal Palm Blvd. Spacious living/dining area. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters. Tile flooring throughout.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7897 Golf Circle Dr
7897 Golf Circle Drive, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
920 sqft
Looking for a spacious Furnished Apartment? Come and check this Beautiful 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, nice classy furnished Apartment, clean, awesome location, on the top 3rd Floor, ready for a new tenant.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Holiday Springs
3450 Pinewalk Dr, #417
3450 Pinewalk Drive North, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
***** Available AUGUST 21** Screening application takes about 2-3 weeks Coral Key is a lushly landscaped, privately owned condo community located adjacent to Carolina golf course. Located on the corner of Sample and Rock Island.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Holiday Springs
3420 Pinewalk Dr 713
3420 Pinewalk Drive North, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
920 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO ON FIRST FLOOR, WITH TILE FLOORS, OPEN KITCHEN AND FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED. ONE PET ALLOWED UP TO MAXIMUM 75 LBS, NO AGGRESSIVE BREED, $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Holiday Springs
3420 N Pinewalk Dr N
3420 Pinewalk Dr N, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO ON FIRST FLOOR, WITH TILE FLOORS, OPEN KITCHEN AND FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED. ONE PET ALLOWED UP TO MAXIMUM 75 LBS, NO AGGRESSIVE BREED, $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Margate
3156 SW Merrick Terrace
3156 Merrick Ter, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1371 sqft
Amazing corner unit in a prestigious Merrick Preserve gate community.Upgrade townhouse 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms. Living room, dinning room and a family room has high ceilings allowing plenty of natural light.Laminate flooring throughout the unit.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Coral Gate
2729 NW 54th Ave
2729 NW 54th Ave, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Fantastic Smart Home TH 3be/2.
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Coral Bay
6265 Duval Dr
6265 Duval Drive, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
Pool Home in a beautiful home in Margate. (RLNE5526947)
1 of 24
Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
Oriole Gardens
7320 Lake Circle Dr
7320 Lake Circle Dr, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Beautiful Condo a 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms all upgraded, fully beautifully furnished, nice Club House, closed in balcony, first floor, 55+, Close to shopping center and much more
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Holiday Springs
7546 Pinewalk Dr S
7546 Pinewalk Drive South, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1550 sqft
Desirable corner unit in stylish and well-maintained Fairway Views! This 3br/2ba villa sits directly on the Carolina Club golf course, offering endless views of a serene setting! Fabulous features include REMODELED KITCHEN, BRAND NEW A/C UNIT,
