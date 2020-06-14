Apartment List
236 Apartments for rent in Margate, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Margate renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Holiday Springs
8 Units Available
Pinebrook Pointe
3495 Pinewalk Dr N, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,317
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1248 sqft
Spacious luxury apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, business center, hot tub and more. Ideal location. Near major highways, Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
North Margate
1 Unit Available
6627 Winfield Boulevard
6627 Winfield Boulevard, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
6627 Winfield Boulevard Apt #105-C, Margate, FL 33063 - 2 BR 1 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gustavo Ramos, ECHO INTERNATIONAL REALTY LLC, (305) 731-1242. Available from: 06/04/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
3326 Concert Ln
3326 Concert Lane, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful Townhome updated in highly desired neighborhood! Tile main living area, Updated Kitchen with granite counter tops and center island counter top, as well as breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, laminate wood flooring upstairs,
Results within 1 mile of Margate
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
15 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,447
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1409 sqft
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Coral Gate
9 Units Available
Advenir At Cocoplum
4142 Cocoplum Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1359 sqft
Modern apartments with large dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and fitness center. Close to Festival Flea Market Mall.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Turtle Run
13 Units Available
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1366 sqft
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
The Landings at Coconut Creek
4854 Fishermans Dr, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1000 sqft
A resort-style pool, lush tropical landscape and free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse and pool area round out this community's amenities. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios. Peppertree Plaza's shopping and dining moments away.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Sherwood Forest
12 Units Available
Sherwood on the Park
1599 NW 91st Ave, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1383 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WELCOME HOME TO COMFORT A secluded community yet close to it all. Offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located across the street from one of Coral Springs largest parks.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15
3250 Northwest 85th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
990 sqft
3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Apartment in Woodbridge Coral Springs - 2 Bedroom Apartment in Woodbridge - Coral Springs Check out this amazing mid-size, 2nd Floor unit in Woodbridge Condo, in the heart of Coral Springs! Just

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 24
4381 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BED 1 BATH ON 2ND FLOOR / WOOD FLOORS / W/D / BALCONY / POOL / GATED COMMUNITY / NEED 600 CREDIT SCORE!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
University Drive
1 Unit Available
9013 NW 23 PLACE
9013 Northwest 23rd Place, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME FOR RENT IN CORAL SPRINGS READY FOR NEW TENANT LARGE BACK YARD LAWN MAIN..

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Heathgate Street
1 Unit Available
7813 NW 69th Ter
7813 Northwest 69th Terrace, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2014 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS CLEAN AND INVITING HOUSE FOR RENT. COMPLETELY REMODELED WITH WOODEN FLOOR. EXTRA LARGE KITCHEN , IDEAL FOR A GREAT COOKING EXPERIENCE.ALL UPGRADED APPLIANCES.CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT . BACK PATIO AND BARBECUE AREA.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
3816 Coral Tree Cir
3816 Coral Tree Circle, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1061 sqft
This is the home you are looking for! Condo is located on the second floor and features wood laminate flooring throughout living area and bedrooms, relaxing lake view from a huge screened in patio, updated kitchen, split bedroom floor plan, high

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Holiday Springs
1 Unit Available
2771 Riverside Dr
2771 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
619 sqft
Nice and clean 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit at Coral Springs Tower Club. This unit features new wood flooring, open kitchen to dining/living area with balcony. 1 assigned parking space with plenty of visitor parking spaces for guests.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
1401 Banyan Circle
1401 Banyan Circle, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1546 sqft
1401 Banyan Circle, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Village Green
1 Unit Available
8460 NW 40 Street
8460 Northwest 40th Street, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1475 sqft
12 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the 1st floor with Patio Immediate availability $1,800/mo. NEW FULLY REMODELED KITCHENS & BATHROOMS.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4536 Monarch Way
4536 Monarch Way, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1768 sqft
BEST LOCATION AT PALOMA LAKES COMMUNITY IN COCONUT CREEK! Unit is freshly painted with new carpet and upgraded wood flooring-3 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5065 Wiles Rd
5065 Wiles Road, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1299 sqft
AMAZING LAKE VIEW CONDO WITH 3 BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHROOMS. THE UNIT HAS TILE FLOORS AND WOOD FLOORS IN THE BEDROOMS. NON- RESTRICTED PARKING IN FRONT OF THE CONDO.
Results within 5 miles of Margate
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
5 Units Available
Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with updated kitchens, spacious interiors and lots of natural lighting. Residents get access to a car wash center, basketball court and fitness studio. Just off Florida's Turnpike. Minutes from downtown Fort Lauderdale.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
Heron Bay
21 Units Available
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,540
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1723 sqft
Luxury Coral Springs apartments with newly renovated interiors. Large walk-in closets, crown molding and garden tubs. Fitness center and two swimming pools. Close to Boca Woods Country Club.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
Country Club Village
12 Units Available
The Barrington Club
10700 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,559
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1522 sqft
Excellent location, close to Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature eat-kitchens, security alarms and private patio. Community has heated spa, BBQ area and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
$
12 Units Available
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
916 sqft
Units feature full-size washers and dryers, modern appliances, and screened-in patios. Community offers pool, wading pool, fitness center, and spa. Located within easy access to business parks and expressway for commuters.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
33 Units Available
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1119 sqft
Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking, tennis court, gym, game room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Deer Creek
24 Units Available
The Preserve at Deer Creek Apartments
500 Jefferson Dr, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,291
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,751
1429 sqft
Newly updated apartments with ceiling fans and extra storage. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Adios Golf Course.
City Guide for Margate, FL

Home of 202 golf courses within a thirty-minute radius, Margate is seated just over seven miles from the Atlantic ocean beaches. Margate's approximately 53,284 people are spread out on less than nine square miles.

Close to both Miami (36 miles away) and Fort Lauderdale (13 miles away), it's a prime destination for people to visit during holidays, and is a popular refuge for “snow birds” -- people escaping harsh winters for a warmer climate elsewhere. And who wouldn't want to spend winters here? Margate's average temperature in January only dips down to a mild 58.7 degrees, while summers tend to heat up, with the average July temperature rising up to a sultry 90.6 degrees.

Having trouble with Craigslist Margate? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Margate, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Margate renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

