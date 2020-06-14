192 Apartments for rent in Margate, FL with gym

Home of 202 golf courses within a thirty-minute radius, Margate is seated just over seven miles from the Atlantic ocean beaches. Margate's approximately 53,284 people are spread out on less than nine square miles.

Close to both Miami (36 miles away) and Fort Lauderdale (13 miles away), it's a prime destination for people to visit during holidays, and is a popular refuge for “snow birds” -- people escaping harsh winters for a warmer climate elsewhere. And who wouldn't want to spend winters here? Margate's average temperature in January only dips down to a mild 58.7 degrees, while summers tend to heat up, with the average July temperature rising up to a sultry 90.6 degrees.

Having trouble with Craigslist Margate? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more