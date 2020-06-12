/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:35 AM
325 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Margate, FL
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Holiday Springs
7 Units Available
Pinebrook Pointe
3495 Pinewalk Dr N, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1248 sqft
Spacious luxury apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, business center, hot tub and more. Ideal location. Near major highways, Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Holiday Springs
15 Units Available
The Fairways of Carolina Apartments
2701 N Rock Island Rd, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1074 sqft
Located on Margate's Carolina Golf Course and minutes from local beaches. Lighted tennis courts and outdoor racquetball courts. Close to the Florida Turnpike and I-95. Large apartments with new fixtures and W/D in unit.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Coral Gate
9 Units Available
Celebration Pointe
5555 Celebration Pointe Lane, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
786 sqft
Spacious Mediterranean-style homes in balmy Margate. Units boast balconies or patios, microwaves and garbage disposal. Internet cafe, parking, trash valet and hot tub located on site. Close to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Coral Bay
16 Units Available
Avalon Toscana
3050 Toscana Lane, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1170 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature granite countertops, Moen fixtures and subway tile backsplash. Community offers beach-entry pool, jacuzzi and bark park. Located close Fort Lauderdale Airport, I-75 and beaches.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
114 NW 60th Ave
114 Northwest 60th Avenue, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
825 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bed/2 Bath condo in prime Margate location!!! One of the few condos at this rental price in the area.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Royal Palm Gardens
1 Unit Available
6870 Royal Palm Blvd
6870 Royal Palm Boulevard, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
wOw! Unit 114. Very nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, fully furnished condo in a very active 55+ community. Ground floor unit on the canal with tile throughout, eat-in kitchen, screened in patio with common laundry on the floor.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
7897 Golf Circle Dr
7897 Golf Circle Drive, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
920 sqft
Looking for a spacious Furnished Apartment? Come and check this Beautiful 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, nice classy furnished Apartment, clean, awesome location, on the top 3rd Floor, ready for a new tenant.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
7690 NW 18th St
7690 Northwest 18th Street, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7690 NW 18th St in Margate. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Holiday Springs
1 Unit Available
3051 Holiday Springs Blvd
3051 Holiday Springs Boulevard, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
950 sqft
Cozy, bright and clean 2/2 second floor condo. Unit is very spacious & has lovely golf course views. Full size washer/dryer inside unit; eat in kitchen; large master bedroom with large walk in closet; great layout and over 900 sq. ft.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Royal Palm Gardens
1 Unit Available
6890 Royal Palm Blvd
6890 Royal Palm Boulevard, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Remodeled 2 bed 2 bath top floor. 55+ community HOPA (elevator) New open kitchen with BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, new waterproof flooring throughout. spacious bedrooms. Remodeled master bathroom.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Oriole Gardens
1 Unit Available
357 Rock Island Rd
357 Rock Island Road, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
SENIOR COMMUNITY. Beautiful condo in Palm Lakes. Bright and spacious. Peaceful views on canal and garden. Washer/dryer combo inside unit. Accessible by stairs or elevators.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
3326 Concert Ln
3326 Concert Lane, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful Townhome updated in highly desired neighborhood! Tile main living area, Updated Kitchen with granite counter tops and center island counter top, as well as breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, laminate wood flooring upstairs,
1 of 24
Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
Oriole Gardens
1 Unit Available
7320 Lake Circle Dr
7320 Lake Circle Dr, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Beautiful Condo a 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms all upgraded, fully beautifully furnished, nice Club House, closed in balcony, first floor, 55+, Close to shopping center and much more
Results within 1 mile of Margate
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Palm Aire
9 Units Available
St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1026 sqft
Units feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a courtyard, volleyball court, and swimming pool, among other amenities. West Atlantic Avenue and its myriad shopping options are just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
Coral Gate
10 Units Available
Advenir At Cocoplum
4142 Cocoplum Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1199 sqft
Modern apartments with large dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and fitness center. Close to Festival Flea Market Mall.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
15 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1137 sqft
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Turtle Run
12 Units Available
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1222 sqft
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Banyan Bay
4303 W Atlantic Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1209 sqft
Located near I-95 and Florida Turnpike. Lots of green space in a park-like community. On-site fitness area, car cleaning area and dog park. Spacious, updated interiors with modern kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
27 Units Available
Solaire at Coconut Creek
5401 Wiles Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1133 sqft
Upscale apartment building with luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community features include 24-hour gym, security system, clubhouse, concierge, dog park, pool and playground. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
22 Units Available
Arium Hampton Lakes
1400 Avon Ln, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1090 sqft
Great location near beaches, Publix, the Kimberly B/SW 76 bus stop, and I-95. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, and tennis. Units feature walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Forest Hills
2 Units Available
Palms at Forest Hills
2940 Forest Hills Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Newly revamped units with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Attached baths, premium lighting fixtures and private balconies. A landscaped pet-friendly community located about half an hour away from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
The Landings at Coconut Creek
4854 Fishermans Dr, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1000 sqft
A resort-style pool, lush tropical landscape and free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse and pool area round out this community's amenities. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios. Peppertree Plaza's shopping and dining moments away.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Coconut Creek
21 Units Available
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1378 sqft
LEED-certified units with stainless steel appliances, custom backsplashes, track lighting, and allergy-free tile flooring. Located in Coconut Creek near dining and a popular local wine bar.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
6 Units Available
Lakeview Palms
7575 Hampton Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1081 sqft
Lakeview Palms, managed by CFH Group, is located at 7575 Hampton Blvd, North Lauderdale. It offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments. Utilities are not included.
Similar Pages
Margate 1 BedroomsMargate 2 BedroomsMargate 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMargate 3 BedroomsMargate Accessible Apartments
Margate Apartments with BalconyMargate Apartments with GarageMargate Apartments with GymMargate Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMargate Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FL