/
/
/
coral bay
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:41 PM
396 Apartments for rent in Coral Bay, Margate, FL
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
20 Units Available
Avalon Toscana
3050 Toscana Lane, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1336 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature granite countertops, Moen fixtures and subway tile backsplash. Community offers beach-entry pool, jacuzzi and bark park. Located close Fort Lauderdale Airport, I-75 and beaches.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6164 Seminole Ter
6164 Seminole Terrace, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
First Months Rent & Security Moves You In!! 3 BR / 2 BA 2 story home! This home offers great lighting throughout the living and kitchen area.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
6182 Navajo Ter
6182 Navajo Terrace, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1237 sqft
Must See!! 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in gated Coral Bay w/ attached garage and auto door opener, fenced yard, community pool, private concrete patio, storm shutters, tile roof, vaulted master ceiling, washer/dryer, central a/c and head, 2 year old water
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3066 Green Turtle Pl
3066 Green Turtle Place, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
YES**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS 1 MONTHS RENT & SECURITY DEPOSIT*This is Modern Living, nicely maintained, you will enjoy a very stable & reliable ownership.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6204 Seminole Ter
6204 Seminole Terrace, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT**See This Beautiful Property Located in Margate! Spacious 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom two story home.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6767 Saltaire Ter
6767 Saltaire Terrace, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT**See this beautiful gated community Coral Bay home with new kitchen cabinets, granite & stainless appliances. New bathroom vanities,sink, faucets,countertops & lighting.
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
6265 Duval Dr
6265 Duval Drive, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
Pool Home in a beautiful home in Margate. (RLNE5526947)
1 of 6
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
6269 Seminole Ter
6269 Seminole Terrace, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
Gorgeous Margate Home!!!! Low move in cost!!!! (RLNE5259729)
Results within 1 mile of Coral Bay
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
8 Units Available
Pinebrook Pointe
3495 Pinewalk Dr N, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1248 sqft
Spacious luxury apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, business center, hot tub and more. Ideal location. Near major highways, Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
20 Units Available
The Fairways of Carolina Apartments
2701 N Rock Island Rd, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,421
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1270 sqft
Located on Margate's Carolina Golf Course and minutes from local beaches. Lighted tennis courts and outdoor racquetball courts. Close to the Florida Turnpike and I-95. Large apartments with new fixtures and W/D in unit.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
9 Units Available
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,419
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Celebration Pointe
5555 Celebration Pointe Lane, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,454
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Mediterranean-style homes in balmy Margate. Units boast balconies or patios, microwaves and garbage disposal. Internet cafe, parking, trash valet and hot tub located on site. Close to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
Park Place At Turtle Run
3600 Terrapin Ln, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy resort style living at its finest at Park Place at Turtle Run. From our oversized one and two bedroom apartment homes to our vast array of amenities, you’ll find everything that you are looking for in apartment living.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5980 W Sample Rd # 303 303
5980 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1357 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 Condo for Rent - Property Id: 150040 3 BEDROOM 2BATHROOM UNIT.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
6505 Winfield Blvd
6505 Winfield Boulevard, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice all-ages Community. DON'T MISS THE 3D TOUR, Community Pool and Gym, close to the 441. Tile and laminate floor, freshly painted with a nice kitchen, an enclosed balcony overseeing the front of the building, and your assigned parking spot.
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5448 Jubilee Way
5448 Jubilee Way, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1010 sqft
Rent this BEAUTIFULLY remodeled TOWNHOUSE in Lovely Fiesta Townhome Community in Margate * 2 Bedrooms Upstairs with 1 Full Bathroom and Half Bathroom Downstairs * Screened Porch * Waterview * Gated Complex Located by Sample and 441 * All Stainless
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5880 W SAMPLE RD
5880 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1064 sqft
Spacious 2bedroom/2bathroom unit with an attached one-car garage in a desirable gated community. Freshly painted in a neutral inviting color. All tiles flooring. Full-sized washer & dryer. Good schools district. Convenient location.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2611 NW 64th Ter
2611 Northwest 64th Terrace, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
885 sqft
wOw! Don't miss this nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath half duplex in the Winfield Blvd area of North Margate. Tile throughout with enclosed patio, wash room with washer and dryer and a very spacious, fenced in back yard. NO HOA.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
6360 W SAMPLE RD
6360 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1503 sqft
GORGEOUS 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM TOWN-HOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE. PROPERTY FEATURES KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, SS APPLIANCES, WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM & DINNING ROOM. 2 MASTER BEDROOMS ON SECOND FLOOR.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6119 NW 18th Ct
6119 Northwest 18th Court, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1777 sqft
Adorable home ready for move in. The inviting living room is wide and great for entertaining. The modern kitchen offer spacious kitchen, outfitted with stainless steel appliances, and upgraded cabinetry.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
6870 Royal Palm Blvd
6870 Royal Palm Boulevard, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
wOw! Unit 114. Very nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, fully furnished condo in a very active 55+ community. Ground floor unit on the canal with tile throughout, eat-in kitchen, screened in patio with common laundry on the floor.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5483 NW 27th Ave
5483 NW 27th Ct, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1443 sqft
Brand new townhouse in family friendly gated community located in a highly desirable area with tropical landscaping, sidewalks and community street lighting.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3435 Merrick Ln
3435 Merrick Lane, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1547 sqft
Mediterranean style home w/Backyard. Shopping, Hospital, Pre-Schools & Entertainment within walking distance. FEATURES: Granite Counter, Eat-in Kitchen, 42" Wood cabinets, gated community
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5817 NW 19th Ct
5817 Northwest 19th Court, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1821 sqft
This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and carpet flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLMargate, FLParkland, FLTamarac, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLOakland Park, FLLauderhill, FL