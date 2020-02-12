All apartments in Margate
Find more places like 114 NW 60th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Margate, FL
/
114 NW 60th Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:57 AM

114 NW 60th Ave

114 Northwest 60th Avenue · (954) 732-4830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Margate
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

114 Northwest 60th Avenue, Margate, FL 33063

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bed/2 Bath condo in prime Margate location!!! One of the few condos at this rental price in the area. In this condo you will enjoy a large New kitchen that has been remodeled with new granite counter tops and cabinets, 2 spacious bathrooms, built-in closets in master bedroom and guest bedroom, bright and spacious living room leading to enclosed patio, laundry inside the unit and ceramic tile throughout for easy cleaning and disinfection. Beautiful and quiet community conveniently located just 2 blocks away from 441 and Atlantic Blvd. Let's start making your appointments to show this beautiful condo! 24hr Appointment required, property occupied by tenant and prefers afternoon showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 NW 60th Ave have any available units?
114 NW 60th Ave has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 114 NW 60th Ave have?
Some of 114 NW 60th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 NW 60th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
114 NW 60th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 NW 60th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 114 NW 60th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate.
Does 114 NW 60th Ave offer parking?
No, 114 NW 60th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 114 NW 60th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 NW 60th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 NW 60th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 114 NW 60th Ave has a pool.
Does 114 NW 60th Ave have accessible units?
No, 114 NW 60th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 114 NW 60th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 NW 60th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 NW 60th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 NW 60th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 114 NW 60th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oakland Hills
5501 SW 11th St
Margate, FL 33068
The Fairways of Carolina Apartments
2701 N Rock Island Rd
Margate, FL 33063
Pinebrook Pointe
3495 Pinewalk Dr N
Margate, FL 33063
Celebration Pointe
5555 Celebration Pointe Lane
Margate, FL 33063
Avalon Toscana
3050 Toscana Lane
Margate, FL 33063

Similar Pages

Margate 1 BedroomsMargate 2 Bedrooms
Margate Apartments with ParkingMargate Apartments with Pool
Margate Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FL
Aventura, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Holiday Springs
Coral Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity