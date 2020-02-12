114 NW 60th Ave

Amenities

Beautifully Renovated 2 Bed/2 Bath condo in prime Margate location!!! One of the few condos at this rental price in the area. In this condo you will enjoy a large New kitchen that has been remodeled with new granite counter tops and cabinets, 2 spacious bathrooms, built-in closets in master bedroom and guest bedroom, bright and spacious living room leading to enclosed patio, laundry inside the unit and ceramic tile throughout for easy cleaning and disinfection. Beautiful and quiet community conveniently located just 2 blocks away from 441 and Atlantic Blvd. Let's start making your appointments to show this beautiful condo! 24hr Appointment required, property occupied by tenant and prefers afternoon showings.