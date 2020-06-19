7446 N Kendall Dr

Amenities
Hola! Soy Lucy Concepcion. Soy una agente de bienes raíces nacida en Cuba. Luego de escapar de los comunistas he estado viviendo en Miami con mi familia. Cuando no estoy trabajando, estoy conduciendo alrededor de la ciudad mirando casas hermosas, jugando con mi chiguagua, Raj, criando pollos y discutiendo con mi hija. Mi pasión es ayudar a las personas a encontrar hermosos lugares donde vivir en Miami. Lo mejor de todo, me encuentro completamente disponible para trabajar. ¡Por favor contactame si te encuentras en la búsqueda de una nueva casa o apartamento!
Apartment Amenities
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes
11-foot ceilings
Two custom finish packages
Quartzite countertops
Under cabinet lighting
Island kitchens with breakfast bar
Stainless-steel appliance package, tiled back splashes, andundermount stainless-steel sinks
Porcelain tile floors
Stand-alone showers
Double sinks in master bath
Front loading washers and dryers
Desk alcove
Ceiling fans
2-inch wood blinds
USB ports/outlets in all kitchens and master bedrooms
Electronic key system
Nest thermostats
Community Amenities
Infinity zero-edge, heated swimming pool
Pool cabanas
Rooftop lounge with grilling stations, TVs, beer trough and gaming activities
Dog park
Fitness studio with state-of-the-art equipment, floating yoga room and TRX wall
Fitness classes
Peloton Cycles
Club house with theater and gaming room
E-lounge with conference room
24/7 package retrieval
Storage units available
Controlled access