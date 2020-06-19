All apartments in Kendall
7446 N Kendall Dr
7446 N Kendall Dr

7446 Southwest 88th Street · (305) 582-4912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7446 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL 33156
Kendall

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
yoga
Hola! Soy Lucy Concepcion. Soy una agente de bienes raíces nacida en Cuba. Luego de escapar de los comunistas he estado viviendo en Miami con mi familia. Cuando no estoy trabajando, estoy conduciendo alrededor de la ciudad mirando casas hermosas, jugando con mi chiguagua, Raj, criando pollos y discutiendo con mi hija. Mi pasión es ayudar a las personas a encontrar hermosos lugares donde vivir en Miami. Lo mejor de todo, me encuentro completamente disponible para trabajar. ¡Por favor contactame si te encuentras en la búsqueda de una nueva casa o apartamento!

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes

11-foot ceilings

Two custom finish packages

Quartzite countertops

Under cabinet lighting

Island kitchens with breakfast bar

Stainless-steel appliance package, tiled back splashes, andundermount stainless-steel sinks

Porcelain tile floors

Stand-alone showers

Double sinks in master bath

Front loading washers and dryers

Desk alcove

Ceiling fans

2-inch wood blinds

USB ports/outlets in all kitchens and master bedrooms

Electronic key system

Nest thermostats

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Infinity zero-edge, heated swimming pool

Pool cabanas

Rooftop lounge with grilling stations, TVs, beer trough and gaming activities

Dog park

Fitness studio with state-of-the-art equipment, floating yoga room and TRX wall

Fitness classes

Peloton Cycles

Club house with theater and gaming room

E-lounge with conference room

24/7 package retrieval

Storage units available

Controlled access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7446 N Kendall Dr have any available units?
7446 N Kendall Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kendall, FL.
What amenities does 7446 N Kendall Dr have?
Some of 7446 N Kendall Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7446 N Kendall Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7446 N Kendall Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7446 N Kendall Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7446 N Kendall Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7446 N Kendall Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7446 N Kendall Dr does offer parking.
Does 7446 N Kendall Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7446 N Kendall Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7446 N Kendall Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7446 N Kendall Dr has a pool.
Does 7446 N Kendall Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 7446 N Kendall Dr has accessible units.
Does 7446 N Kendall Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7446 N Kendall Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7446 N Kendall Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7446 N Kendall Dr has units with air conditioning.
Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
