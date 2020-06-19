7446 N Kendall Dr

Amenities

Hola! Soy Lucy Concepcion. Soy una agente de bienes raíces nacida en Cuba. Luego de escapar de los comunistas he estado viviendo en Miami con mi familia. Cuando no estoy trabajando, estoy conduciendo alrededor de la ciudad mirando casas hermosas, jugando con mi chiguagua, Raj, criando pollos y discutiendo con mi hija. Mi pasión es ayudar a las personas a encontrar hermosos lugares donde vivir en Miami. Lo mejor de todo, me encuentro completamente disponible para trabajar. ¡Por favor contactame si te encuentras en la búsqueda de una nueva casa o apartamento!



Apartment Amenities



Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes



11-foot ceilings



Two custom finish packages



Quartzite countertops



Under cabinet lighting



Island kitchens with breakfast bar



Stainless-steel appliance package, tiled back splashes, andundermount stainless-steel sinks



Porcelain tile floors



Stand-alone showers



Double sinks in master bath



Front loading washers and dryers



Desk alcove



Ceiling fans



2-inch wood blinds



USB ports/outlets in all kitchens and master bedrooms



Electronic key system



Nest thermostats



Community Amenities



Infinity zero-edge, heated swimming pool



Pool cabanas



Rooftop lounge with grilling stations, TVs, beer trough and gaming activities



Dog park



Fitness studio with state-of-the-art equipment, floating yoga room and TRX wall



Fitness classes



Peloton Cycles



Club house with theater and gaming room



E-lounge with conference room



24/7 package retrieval



Storage units available



Controlled access