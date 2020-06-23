All apartments in Jacksonville
894 BUCKS HARBOR DR W

894 Bucks Harbor Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

894 Bucks Harbor Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Located minutes from NS Mayport. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers a fully fenced in backyard and a screened in lanai. Master bedroom offers a large walk in closet with a garden bathtub. This home is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 894 BUCKS HARBOR DR W have any available units?
894 BUCKS HARBOR DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 894 BUCKS HARBOR DR W have?
Some of 894 BUCKS HARBOR DR W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 894 BUCKS HARBOR DR W currently offering any rent specials?
894 BUCKS HARBOR DR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 894 BUCKS HARBOR DR W pet-friendly?
No, 894 BUCKS HARBOR DR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 894 BUCKS HARBOR DR W offer parking?
No, 894 BUCKS HARBOR DR W does not offer parking.
Does 894 BUCKS HARBOR DR W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 894 BUCKS HARBOR DR W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 894 BUCKS HARBOR DR W have a pool?
No, 894 BUCKS HARBOR DR W does not have a pool.
Does 894 BUCKS HARBOR DR W have accessible units?
No, 894 BUCKS HARBOR DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 894 BUCKS HARBOR DR W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 894 BUCKS HARBOR DR W has units with dishwashers.
