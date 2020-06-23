894 BUCKS HARBOR DR W

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets ice maker microwave bathtub

Located minutes from NS Mayport. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers a fully fenced in backyard and a screened in lanai. Master bedroom offers a large walk in closet with a garden bathtub. This home is a must see.