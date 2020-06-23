894 BUCKS HARBOR DR W

894 Bucks Harbor Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32225 East Arlington
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
ice maker
microwave
bathtub
Property Amenities
Located minutes from NS Mayport. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers a fully fenced in backyard and a screened in lanai. Master bedroom offers a large walk in closet with a garden bathtub. This home is a must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
