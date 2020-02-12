All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 26 2019

8788 Moss Haven Rd

8788 Moss Haven Road · No Longer Available
Location

8788 Moss Haven Road, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Normandy Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/20c72e1027 ----
Gorgeous 1648 Sq Ft home! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home features an open floor plan which has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, vinyl plank flooring throughout, & much more. Pet friendly with approval & fee. Apply online today! 25% OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT W/ FULL DEPOSIT RECEIVED BY 4/26!!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Garage
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8788 Moss Haven Rd have any available units?
8788 Moss Haven Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8788 Moss Haven Rd have?
Some of 8788 Moss Haven Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8788 Moss Haven Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8788 Moss Haven Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8788 Moss Haven Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8788 Moss Haven Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8788 Moss Haven Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8788 Moss Haven Rd offers parking.
Does 8788 Moss Haven Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8788 Moss Haven Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8788 Moss Haven Rd have a pool?
No, 8788 Moss Haven Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8788 Moss Haven Rd have accessible units?
No, 8788 Moss Haven Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8788 Moss Haven Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8788 Moss Haven Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

