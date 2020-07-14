Gran Bay Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 7-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant $150 administrative fee per apartment
Deposit: $500 1 BR; $750 2 BR; 1 Month's Rent 3 BR
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $20
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds No weight Limits
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $20
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds No weight limit
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.