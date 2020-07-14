All apartments in Jacksonville
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
Gran Bay Apartment Homes

13444 Gran Bay Parkway · (888) 319-3048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13444 Gran Bay Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 123 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,113

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 823 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,333

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit 511 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,353

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,363

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gran Bay Apartment Homes.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
playground
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
Gran Bay offers an incomparable lifestyle in an enviable location at Flagler Center.

Live well in uniquely designed homes with 9’ ceilings, plantation blinds and bedroom suites with walk-in closets. Entertain guests in your cook-friendly kitchen with rich espresso cabinets, sleek stainless steel appliances and ample countertops with space to create.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant $150 administrative fee per apartment
Deposit: $500 1 BR; $750 2 BR; 1 Month's Rent 3 BR
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $20
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds No weight Limits
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $20
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds No weight limit
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gran Bay Apartment Homes have any available units?
Gran Bay Apartment Homes has 14 units available starting at $1,113 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Gran Bay Apartment Homes have?
Some of Gran Bay Apartment Homes's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gran Bay Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Gran Bay Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gran Bay Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Gran Bay Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Gran Bay Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Gran Bay Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Gran Bay Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Gran Bay Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Gran Bay Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Gran Bay Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Gran Bay Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Gran Bay Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Gran Bay Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gran Bay Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
