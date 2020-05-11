877 Pinemeadow Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 WEEKS FREE ON FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT

Expiring 7/8/19



Cute Florida home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath with fireplace. Open floor space with kitchen opened to the main room, giving plenty of entertainment space. Large grassy backyard with screen lanai for cool summer nights. Home also has a converted garage for extra bedroom/living space. Great home and wont last long! Visit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.