All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6979 Muffet Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6979 Muffet Ct.
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

6979 Muffet Ct.

6979 Muffet Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6979 Muffet Court, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOW!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN JACKSONVILLE - WOW!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN JACKSONVILLE
6979 MUFFET COURT
JACKSONVILLE, FL 32210
Rent: $800/month
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
Affordable, cozy home on the westside. Fresh paint inside large fenced in yard. Not many homes available at this price. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is offered for rent and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $900, administration fee of $500 and portal activation of $50. Depending on the contents of the application, we may have to collect an additional service and property tax fee $100 more than one months rent. The advertised rent price reflects a discount of $50 for setting up ACH automatic rent payments on your tenant portal. If you dont set up automatic rent payments, the rent will be $50/month higher. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE2733720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6979 Muffet Ct. have any available units?
6979 Muffet Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6979 Muffet Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
6979 Muffet Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6979 Muffet Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6979 Muffet Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 6979 Muffet Ct. offer parking?
No, 6979 Muffet Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 6979 Muffet Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6979 Muffet Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6979 Muffet Ct. have a pool?
No, 6979 Muffet Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 6979 Muffet Ct. have accessible units?
Yes, 6979 Muffet Ct. has accessible units.
Does 6979 Muffet Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6979 Muffet Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6979 Muffet Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6979 Muffet Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia