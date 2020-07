Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center conference room clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room new construction package receiving yoga cats allowed bocce court coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments internet access internet cafe online portal

Welcome to Cue Luxury Living Apartments! We are a BRAND NEW community and will be opening in early March 2020. You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Jacksonville, Florida. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments fused with style and modern convenience. You can enjoy luxury living by lounging around our resort-style pool, getting social in our indoor and outdoor entertaining areas, or by getting energized in our high-endurance fitness center. Our community offers this and many more luxury amenities to ensure you’ll love calling Cue Luxury Living Apartments home.Cue Luxury Living Apartments is a large pet-friendly community offering the perfect balance of luxury and location. We are central to the many great shopping, dining, and entertainment options that the area has to offer. With excellent access to major roads your morning commute will be quick and easy!